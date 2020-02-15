Sabudana Recipe: Ditch Sabudana Khichdi and try Sabudana Paratha; Here's the recipe

Try something new with sabudana instead of making that same old khichdi. Check out the recipe of sabudana paratha right below.

Sabudana is one of the most important ingredients of Indian cuisine, which is often associated with fasting, pujas and religious usages. But that is a myth. Sabudana was added to the Indian cuisine in 1800 AD, but there are different stories associated with its arrival. Sabudana or tapioca is rich in starchy carbohydrate; hence, it is always the preferred one during fasting. And often it becomes messy for us while cooking using the sabudana because of its sticky nature. Most of us are mainly acquainted with sabudana vada, sabudana kheer or sabudana khichdi. Now, it's the time to try something new with sabudana paratha. Check out the recipe below.

Ingredients for the recipe

1- Half cup sabudana

2- One boiled potato

3- 1 tbsp of roasted peanuts

4- 2 tsp of finely chopped tomato

5- 1 finely chopped green chilli

6- 1 tsp of finely chopped coriander leaves

7- Half tsp of roasted jeera

8- 1 tsp of pepper

9- Salt according to taste

10- Ghee and water

Method of cooking

1- Soak the sabudana for 2 hours.

2- Then drain the water from it and put it in a bowl to let it get dried up. Then, mash it.

3- Add potato, peanuts, tomato, chilli, jeera, coriander leaves, salt as per taste, pepper together and mix all the ingredients together well. Make dough with it but make sure it's not sticky.

4- Then, make small balls out of the dough and make roti.

5- Now, heat a tawa with medium-flame and put some ghee on it.

6- Now, place the flat rotis on them.

7- Flip the other side once the paratha gets brown colour. Once it's done have them with curd, ketchup or pickle.

