Samosa, Jalebi, Pav: 5 Popular Indian dishes that were NOT originated in India

Indian cuisine is highly popular for its rich aroma and flavour. But some of the most popular Indian recipes are not from India. Do you want to know their names? Then here’s the list for you.

Indian is predominantly popular for its rich and exotic cuisine that consists of different flavourful dishes from different regions of the country. The Indian cuisine has different varieties of one particular dish. They have evolved a lot to get their modern form. The cuisine of India has been influenced by different cuisines.

Not only influence, but some of the most popular dishes have also come from different regions of the world and most of our favourite foods are on the list. One of the most common is Biryani, but there are several other dishes that were not originated in India. Let’s find out those dishes below.

Indian dishes that were not originated in India:

Samosa

Samosa is one of the most popular street snacks of India which is not native to the country. It was actually originated in the Iranian plateau, Sanbosag. Then, it eventually entered Indian cuisine via Central Asia.

Gulab Jamun

It’s an inseparable part of Indian desserts and was originated in Persian cuisine. This dessert was brought to India by the Mughal Empire. The word gul means flower and jamun means blackberry.

Vindaloo

Vindaloo is a highly popular dish of Goa and it was introduced by Portuguese explorers to the Indian cuisine during the 15th century. The dish was actually known as Carne de vinha d’alhos (Portuguese term).

Jalebi

Jalebi is adored by most of the Indians but surprisingly it is not native to our country; it’s a West Asian dish. This was also an introduced to the Indian cuisine by the Mughals. Originally, it was called Zalabiya, but later, it got the local pronunciation, Jalebi.

Pav

Pav is a popular street food in Maharashtra, especially Mumbai. It can complement many dishes like Vada pav, keema pav, missal pav, etc. But it was also brought to India by Portuguese.

