Santula to Ariselu, discover recipes that highlight Odia cuisine

If you wish to savor diverse culinary flavors across the country without binge-eating, then starting off with cooking some Odia food is a safe bet. This is primarily because the use of lentils and a long list of fresh vegetables in these dishes make sure that they bring a lot of nutrients to the table and fewer calories. A lot of these dishes also facilitate one pot cooking, which ensures that you enjoy a mouth-watering home cooked meal with little effort. So, take a look at 4 vegetarian dishes that bring the flavor of Odisha to your home.

Authentic Odia Pani Santula

A great way to blend healthy vegetables with tasty food is to whip up a pani santula. Peppered with fresh garlic, mustard seeds and lots of vegetables like cauliflower, drumstick, pumpkin and tomatoes among others, this dish aids digestion. It is also an excellent meal option for those who are looking to reduce their blood sugar levels due to diabetes.

Traditional Kanji

If you’ve never made Kanji before, then you must try this rice water-based dish. A staple in Odia cuisine, it is often had in the form of a porridge or curry. Moreover, it holds importance as a part of Chappan Bhog served before Lord Jagannath in Puri during the festivities. Furthermore, many also make it during the Kanji Anla Osha festival as an offering for Goddesses Sathi.

Odia Dalma

While lentils and dal are a staple in most of the regions of India, Odisha does it with a twist. The Dalma is a dish you must try as it is extremely nutritious given the excessive use of vegetables in it. Right from drumsticks to raw banana, pumpkin, eggplant and onions, there’s no dearth of greens in this one.

Arisa Pitha or Sweet pancake

If you wish to serve your guests an authentic Odia sweet, then the Arisa Pitha or Ariselu fits the bill. It is a delicious sweet pancake of jaggery and rice flour. While it is crispy on the outside, it is soft on the inside making it a delectable treat.

