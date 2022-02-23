From Sara Ali Khan to Kriti Sanon, celebs are vacationing with their siblings at these exotic locations

You may enjoy a romantic holiday with your beau and a wild girl’s night out with the bestie. But when all is said and done, nothing can quite beat the joy and reckless abandon you experience when you set off on a getaway with your sibling. Bollywood celebs are doing precisely this as they vacation with their siblings at these exotic locations. Check them out for some inspiration before you plan your next sojourn with your own brother or sister in tow!

Sara Ali Khan in Kashmir with brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan decided to head off to Gulmarg in Kashmir with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan this year. The 26-year-old shared snow-kissed images of herself and Ibrahim as the two posed against snowy peaks and even built a snowman. They appeared to be vacationing with friends as the Chhote Nawab went skiing across snow covered slopes. The actress mentioned that the weather was freezing with temperatures at a minus 7 degrees.

Kriti and Nupur Sanon in Maldives

A while back, Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur jetted off to the Maldives, the duo shared pictures from their vacation on Instagram where they were seen relaxing in an infinity pool. The duo also enjoyed floating breakfasts in the pool and lounged about in colourful bikinis. The island getaway seemed like just the thing to beat the pandemic blues.

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty at Legoland in the UK

Always in ship shape, these celeb sisters share a close bond and also have a mutual love for yoga. Well, true to their form Shilpa and Shamita Shetty headed off to Legoland Windsor Resort in the UK a while ago and they practiced yoga there. Shamita had shared pictures of their vacation and the yoga pose she struck with her sister and her nephew. Take a look-

Soha and Saif Ali Khan in Maldives

This sibling duo set off with their spouses and kids on an epic family trip to the Maldives. The pictures they shared saw Kareena, Taimur, Soha, Kunal and Inaaya with Saif make a splash in the pool and relax on the beach. This Pataudi family trip was certainly a lot of fun.

Parineeti with brother Shivang Chopra in Maldives

It appears the Maldives was the unofficial vacation hub for celebs who sought some respite with an island holiday. Parineeti set of to the Maldives with her younger brother Shivang. The two were also accompanied by their parents as they landed in the Maldives. The actress and her brother then proceeded to join an Orca dive cruise for a scuba diving expedition under the pristine waters to spot marine life.

