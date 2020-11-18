  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Satisfy your craving for Chinese with THESE easy and unique Manchurian recipes

Manchurian is a popular Indo-Chinese dish and its chicken variation is the most favourite of us. But there are many different ways of cooking Manchurian for a unique taste. Take a look!
17234 reads Mumbai
Easy Manchurian Recipe VideosSatisfy your craving for Chinese with THESE easy and unique Manchurian recipes
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Manchurian is a popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with veggies or chicken or fish and mixed with soy sauce, ginger, vinegar etc. But among all the recipes, chicken Manchurian is the most popular one.

But Manchurian can be made in several different ways. If you are thinking to do something unique with the Manchurian then follow the recipe videos below.

Different ways of cooking Manchurian:

Vegetable gravy Manchurian

Follow the video below to learn this new vegetable gravy Manchurian recipe. It’s a restaurant-style recipe that can satisfy your craving for Chinese easily at home.

 

Cabbage Manchurian

Winter is on its way and cabbage is one of the most common attractions of this season. So, try this delicious cabbage Manchurian dish at home this winter.

 

Street style Manchurian

If you are a street food lover, then this Manchurian recipe is perfect for you. Get the taste of Mumbai’s street style Manchurian preparation being at your comfort zone.

 

Egg Manchurian

If you like to try something new in non-veg Manchurian, then try this easy egg Manchurian recipe.

 

Aloo Manchurian

Watch the video below to know the recipe of aloo Manchurian to satisfy your craving for it. It’s easy and quick to make.

 

Manchurian with no onion or garlic

This cabbage Manchurian recipe is made without any onion and garlic. So, if you have any guests who don't like onion and garlic, this is perfect to impress them.  

 

Oats Manchurian

If you are a health-conscious person, then this will be an easy option for you. Get the best of both worlds by preparing oats Manchurian recipe. Follow the process below.

 

Also Read: 6 Easy and quick apple salad recipes to get the goodness of the fruit

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :youtube, getty images

You may like these
4 SIMPLE ways to make a thicker and creamier Raita
6 Easy and quick apple salad recipes to get the goodness of the fruit
Afternoon tea vs High tea: Know the difference and types of tea served
THESE are the 5 Quick to cook dishes you should indulge in when you don’t want to cook
5 Steps to set up and decorate a table like a pro
Diwali 2020: Chef Abhijeet Thakre shares scrumptious dessert recipes to celebrate the festival of lights

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement