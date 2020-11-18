Satisfy your craving for Chinese with THESE easy and unique Manchurian recipes

Manchurian is a popular Indo-Chinese dish and its chicken variation is the most favourite of us. But there are many different ways of cooking Manchurian for a unique taste. Take a look!

Manchurian is a popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with veggies or chicken or fish and mixed with soy sauce, ginger, vinegar etc. But among all the recipes, chicken Manchurian is the most popular one.

But Manchurian can be made in several different ways. If you are thinking to do something unique with the Manchurian then follow the recipe videos below.

Different ways of cooking Manchurian:

Vegetable gravy Manchurian

Follow the video below to learn this new vegetable gravy Manchurian recipe. It’s a restaurant-style recipe that can satisfy your craving for Chinese easily at home.

Cabbage Manchurian

Winter is on its way and cabbage is one of the most common attractions of this season. So, try this delicious cabbage Manchurian dish at home this winter.

Street style Manchurian

If you are a street food lover, then this Manchurian recipe is perfect for you. Get the taste of Mumbai’s street style Manchurian preparation being at your comfort zone.

Egg Manchurian

If you like to try something new in non-veg Manchurian, then try this easy egg Manchurian recipe.

Aloo Manchurian

Watch the video below to know the recipe of aloo Manchurian to satisfy your craving for it. It’s easy and quick to make.

Manchurian with no onion or garlic

This cabbage Manchurian recipe is made without any onion and garlic. So, if you have any guests who don't like onion and garlic, this is perfect to impress them.

Oats Manchurian

If you are a health-conscious person, then this will be an easy option for you. Get the best of both worlds by preparing oats Manchurian recipe. Follow the process below.

