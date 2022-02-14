From scarlet cutlets to waffles, here are 5 healthy snacks you can make for your Valentine

While you don’t expect anything healthy on Valentine’s Day because traditionally it is either filled with high-calorie eatables such as chocolates, brownies, cakes, or unhealthy items such as high in alcohol drinks. And looking at it rationally, should you be feeding your loved one something that will deteriorate their health? But at the same time, do you want to serve them something special? Well, healthy and tasty seems like an impossible combination nowadays. But no worries, we have you covered.

We bring to you healthy alternatives by a highly devoted and experienced nutritionist, Dietician Vidhi Chawla, that you could surprise your Valentine with while bingeing on your favourite shows or making them breakfast or even including them as desserts!

The Red Cutlet

Now that Red is in the air, might as well make use of it by including beetroot in your day. Not only is beetroot rich in Red but also essential nutrients which will control your blood pressure, sugar levels and improve your metabolism. While consuming it in any other way may be a little tedious of a task, making cutlets out of them couldn’t go more wrong. All you have to do is grate beetroot and use them instead of your general potatoes and the rest remains the same, and there you have it: healthy and yummy and Red!

Say ola to granola!

Excluding chocolates on the Day of Love seems sinful. And also not all chocolates are bad, for instance, Dark Chocolate. You can simply add bits or chips of dark chocolate along with oats, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, berries, dry fruits and honey, and make a tasty snack. You could also make them into granola bars and enjoy them with your special one!

Chat at your own risk!

Chaat has infamously fallen into the trap of being called unhealthy. Although tweaking the recipes a little bit can make the chaats famous and healthy again. Although introducing this would be at risk because your date may or may not love you but definitely love the chaat. For instance, making peanut chaat is super easy as you just need to add onion, tomatoes, pomegranate seeds, little spices from here and there and season the peanuts with coriander leaves and drops of lemon juice. And there you have it! Homemade and protein-filled snack! Similarly, you could do the same thing to puffed rice instead of peanuts, add a few portions of corn, and again, healthily impress your date!

Cookies, Waffles and Pancakes!

While generally cookies, pancakes and waffles raise eyebrows of the health-freaks, you can calm down because substituting some unhealthy ingredients could still make them healthy and you might not have to miss out on much! For instance, changing the all-purpose refined flour, refined sugar, butter and sweetened and artificially flavoured cocoa powder and chocolates. What you could use in the batter of all three instead is finely ground oats, unprocessed dark chocolates, honey, or other natural sweeteners, and even include some berries, dry fruits and bananas!

Evidently fruits!

The obvious choice that we have not brought up for healthy snacks is fruits! But please do not even mistakenly serve fruits plainly as snacks to your date, at least not on Valentine’s. Instead, play with the presentation. Cut them or arrange them in heart-shaped patterns. You could also make creamy fruit salads by adding cream and nuts to the bowl! Try including as many red fruits as you can from what is available! You could also include yoghurt to give it a nice punch. Alternatively, you could prepare fruit-flavoured yoghurts and keep them from a day before. Trending recently is also the custard toast, which is very simple and easy to make!

So this Valentine’s impresses your date with a new healthy twist to your Valentine agenda!

