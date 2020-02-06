Schezwan Sauce Recipe: HERE's how you can make the delicious Schezwan sauce at home

Commercial schezwan sauce comes with added preservatives. So, you can make the sauce at home to stay away from the harmful preservatives. Learn this recipe from here.

It might be hard to find any Indian who doesn't love the desi Chinese food. As you know that this cuisine was first invented in Kolkata, West Bengal. But what is in it that makes the Chinese food so tasty? You have got it right - the hot and spicy schezwan sauce, without which Indian Chinese food won't ever be completed. This hot chilli sauce or schezwan chutney is used in all Indian Chinese preparations to spice up the dishes.

There is not any particular one rule to utilize this delicious sauce; it can be several. You can mix the sauce with endless Chinese foods to bring a new taste out of it. Saute some rice or noodles with the sauce and mix it with cooked meat and veggies; this can always be a big hit. And it is needless to mention the taste of schezwan momo that is lip-smacking, hot, and spicy to revive your taste buds. You can also spread some hot schezwan chutney on chips, idli, dosa, rolls, paratha etc to spice them up. Even regular curries can also be given a different taste just by putting some schezwan sauce into them.



Schezwan sauce is generally available in all grocery shops and markets with only one con - preservatives. Anything that comes with preservatives has some side effects in our health; so does commercial schezwan sauce. So, why don't you try to make it at home to stay away from the preservatives? The easy and quick recipe of the hot chutney will be free from added preservatives. So, let's check out the easy method of making the schezwan sauce at home.

Ingredients for schezwan sauce

Dried chillies

Lots of garlic

Ginger

Onions

Chilli powder

Soya sauce

Vinegar

Cornflour

Salt

Chilli sauce

These are the ingredients needed for making this lip-smacking sauce. You can decide the quantity according to your requirement.



Recipe for making the sauce

1- Grind the onions, garlic, and ginger together.

2- Heat a pan and saute the red chillies in sesame oil, then add the ginger, onion, and garlic paste to it for cooking.

3- Now mix some cornflour in water and pour this mixture.

4- Add some chilli powder, vinegar, soy sauce, chilli sauce and salt according to taste.

5- Cook this until all the ingredients get blended well and get a thick texture.

Read More