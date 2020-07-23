Semiya Upma To Ragi Upma: 5 Types of Upma recipes to enjoy as breakfast meals

Upma is one of the commonly prepared and super easy breakfast dishes. Today we are sharing a list of types of upma that you can try.

Breakfast, as we all know, is the most important meal of the day as it breaks the 8-9 hour fast that we invariably do while we are asleep. So, one should not skip and neglect it daily for better health. Most of us look for healthy and super quick breakfast options. Some commonly prepared breakfast dishes are bread butter, omelet, porridge, pancakes, poha and upma. Today we are talking about upma and different types of it that you should try.

We all know and mostly eat the rawa based classic upma right? But did you know there are several variants you can try? All these types of upma are also very nutritious and easy peasy to prepare. So, check out the list of upma that are healthy, delicious and will keep you full till your lunchtime. Read on to know more.

Oats Upma

Oats is an important superfood that you should include in your daily diet. And this upma is one of the best ways of having it as your first meal of the day. For the oats upma recipe, you need oats, veggies, mustard seeds, urad dal, curry leaves, green chilli, asafoetida, cashew nuts, curd and lemon juice among others. Check out the video to know more.

Semiya Upma

Semiya upma aka vermicelli upma recipe is another upma variant that you can give a try. Speaking of ingredients, you will need roasted semiya, onion, chopped green chilies, chopped ginger, chopped curry leaves, oil, mustard seeds, urad dal, channa dal. whole red chilies, salt, turmeric powder and black pepper powder. Watch the video for the method.

Ragi Upma

If you are looking for gluten-free weight loss-aiding breakfast then look no further. Ragi upma/Finger millet upma is iron-rich dish that is also great for diabetics. For the dish, you need an onion, green chillis, curry leaves, coriander leaves, mustard and cumin seeds, ragi flour, chana dal, curd and hing among others. Watch the video for more information.

Brown Rice Upma

Brown rice is very nutritious as it is loaded with several macro and micronutrients. For the dish, you need brown rice, oil, tuvar dal, black pepper, cumin seeds, dry red chili, curry leaves, coconut oil, mustard seeds, urad dal, hing, salt and coconut among others. Watch the video to know more.

Bread Upma

Bread upma is one of the easiest and super quick dishes. To prepare the same, you need butter, mustard seeds curry leaves, green chillies, hing, coriander leaves, onion, garlic, tomatoes, turmeric powder, salt, lemon juice and bread slices.

Classic Rawa Upma

This is a bonus recipe added here. We almost all know rawa upma recipe but still, I am adding one here for novice cooks.

