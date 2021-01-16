Shepherd’s Pie: Try this EASY and QUICK recipe to cook this delicious savoury pie

Make this homely and comforting shepherd’s pie at home and indulge in the guilt-free goodness and deliciousness of this savoury pie.

We all have a soft spot for savoury pies. They are wholesome, comforting and incredibly delicious. As compared to sweet pies, they can be consumed with comparatively less guilt too! One of the famous savoury pies is Shepherd’s Pie. It originates from England and is delectable in taste and easy to make.

In a gist, a shepherd’s pie is basically a casserole with a hearty layer of meat and vegetable topped with soft and melt in your mouth mashed potatoes. Here is a simple and fuss-free recipe to make this scrumptious savoury pie at home.

Step 1

Peel and roughly chop 3-4 potatoes and boil them in water along with a pinch of salt. Boil these on low heat for 20 minutes till they become soft and tender. Drain the water and keep aside.

Step 2

In a pan, add 2 tbsp butter and saute some chopped onions for 10 minutes. To this, add 1 cup diced carrots, diced peas and some corn. Cook these till they become tender.

Step 3

Season the vegetables with some salt and black pepper and add ½ cup water. Add the ground meat and cook this on low heat for 10 minutes.

Step 4

Pierce the boiled potatoes with a fork and mash them with a fork in a bowl along with 3 tbsp butter. Season it with salt and black pepper.

Step 5

Preheat the oven to 200 degree celsius and take a casserole dish to layer the pie. Start with the meat and vegetables and then top these with a layer of mashed potatoes. Bake this for 25- 30 minutes till the potatoes turn brown.

Credits :Pexels

