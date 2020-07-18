Shilpa Shetty shares the healthy and delicious recipe of Oats Sattu Upma

Shilpa Shetty took to her YouTube channel to share the recipe of nutritious and delectable Oats and Sattu Upma. Read on to know more.

Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, keeps sharing nutritious dishes on her social media handles. Recently she shared a healthy recipe of Oats Sattu Upma on her YouTube channel. In the video, Shilpa revealed how oats and sattu have been her two topmost healthy food items of her diet. She explained how sattu and oats are a great combination of protein and fibre and the vegetables in the upma provide essential vitamins and minerals. So, if you are looking for wholesome and filling breakfast or actually any meal of the day, then look no further.

The best part of the recipe is that you require basic ingredients that are available easily in your kitchen pantry and also cooking requires 10-15 minutes only. The recipe is so simple that even a novice cook can prepare it. Talking about oats, it is one of the best sources of several macro and micronutrients such as protein, complex carbs, dietary fibre and essential fats. It also loaded with minerals and vitamins such as manganese, phosphorus, copper, B vitamins, iron, selenium, magnesium and zinc. There are scores of health benefits of oats and that's why one should include it in daily diet.

On the other hand, Sattu, roasted gram flour, is an Indian superfood that helps people to lose weight, lower cholesterol, improve your digestion and blood sugar levels among others. They pack a serious punch of nutrients including protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals. So, without further ado, read on to know the recipe of the oats sattu upma.

Ingredients:

2 and half cups of water

1tbsp of ghee

5-6 cashews

1 tbsp of mustard seeds

7-8 curry leaves

1 inch finely chopped ginger

1 green chilli finely chopped

1/4 tsp asafoetida

1 chopped onion

1 cup of roasted oats

1 tbsp of sattu (baby chickpea roasted and grounded)

1/2 cup of chopped and steamed carrots

1/2 cup of chopped and steamed green beans

1/2 cup of sweet corn steamed

few coriander leaves for garnishing

salt as per taste.

Method:

1. Boil water in a deep pan.

2. In another pan, over medium flame, add ghee and roast cashews. Then add mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped ginger, green chilli, hing, chopped onion and saute until light brown.

3. Now add oats, sattu and veggies.

5. Add salt as per taste.

6. Add the hot water now and make sure to keep the flame high.

7. Put the lid on the wok and let it cook for 10-12 minutes. Keep the flame medium. Stir well and check if its cooked.

8. Transfer the upma in a bowl and garnish it with coriander leaves. Serve it hot.

Check out the recipe video right below:

