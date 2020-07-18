  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty shares the healthy and delicious recipe of Oats Sattu Upma

Shilpa Shetty took to her YouTube channel to share the recipe of nutritious and delectable Oats and Sattu Upma. Read on to know more.
2824 reads Mumbai
Food & Travel,Shilpa Shetty,oats upma,oats sattu upmaShilpa Shetty shares the healthy and delicious recipe of Oats Sattu Upma
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, keeps sharing nutritious dishes on her social media handles. Recently she shared a healthy recipe of Oats Sattu Upma on her YouTube channel. In the video, Shilpa revealed how oats and sattu have been her two topmost healthy food items of her diet. She explained how sattu and oats are a great combination of protein and fibre and the vegetables in the upma provide essential vitamins and minerals. So, if you are looking for wholesome and filling breakfast or actually any meal of the day, then look no further. 

The best part of the recipe is that you require basic ingredients that are available easily in your kitchen pantry and also cooking requires 10-15 minutes only. The recipe is so simple that even a novice cook can prepare it. Talking about oats, it is one of the best sources of several macro and micronutrients such as protein, complex carbs, dietary fibre and essential fats. It also loaded with minerals and vitamins such as manganese, phosphorus, copper, B vitamins, iron, selenium, magnesium and zinc. There are scores of health benefits of oats and that's why one should include it in daily diet. 

On the other hand, Sattu, roasted gram flour, is an Indian superfood that helps people to lose weight, lower cholesterol, improve your digestion and blood sugar levels among others. They pack a serious punch of nutrients including protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals. So, without further ado, read on to know the recipe of the oats sattu upma.

Ingredients:
2 and half cups of water
1tbsp of ghee
5-6 cashews
1 tbsp of mustard seeds
7-8 curry leaves
1 inch finely chopped ginger 
1 green chilli finely chopped 
1/4 tsp asafoetida 
1 chopped onion
1 cup of roasted oats 
1 tbsp of sattu (baby chickpea roasted and grounded)
1/2 cup of chopped and steamed carrots 
1/2 cup of chopped and steamed green beans
1/2 cup of sweet corn steamed
few coriander leaves for garnishing
salt as per taste.

Method:
1. Boil water in a deep pan.
2.  In another pan, over medium flame, add ghee and roast cashews. Then add mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped ginger, green chilli, hing, chopped onion and saute until light brown. 
3. Now add oats, sattu and veggies.
5. Add salt as per taste.
6. Add the hot water now and make sure to keep the flame high.
7. Put the lid on the wok and let it cook for 10-12 minutes. Keep the flame medium. Stir well and check if its cooked.
8. Transfer the upma in a bowl and garnish it with coriander leaves. Serve it hot.

Check out the recipe video right below:

Credits :Youtube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement