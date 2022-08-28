From Shrikhand Golgappe to Cappuccino Modak, see tempting recipes to cook for Ganesh Chaturthi

Right from Gauri pujan to Ganapati celebration, this season brings some auspicious festivals to every Indian home. During these festivities, there are also tantalizing sweets and savoury snacks that can make your holiday even sweeter. From Ganeshji’s beloved Modak to Puran poli and laddu; there are a wide range of traditional snacks to be cooked up. But you can take this to the next level by experimenting with some unique recipes by the Executive Chef of Radisson Blu Karjat, Sohail Karimi. Take a look-

Chocolate Puran Poli

Ingredients For Puran (dal stuffing)

Chana Dal – 1 ½ cup

Cadbury Chocolate Powder – ½ cup

Ghee – ½ teaspoon

Water – 3 cups

Jaggery – 1 ½ cup

Ghee – 1 tablespoon

Cardamom Powder – ½ teaspoon

Ingredients For Poli (outer covering)

Wheat Flour – 2 cup

Maida – 1 cup

Turmeric Powder – ¼ teaspoon

Salt – ¼ tablespoon

Oil – 2 Tablespoon

Water – for kneading

Chocolate Sauce – 1 tablespoon (garnish)

Method for making puran / chana dal stuffing:

Firstly, in a large bowl soak 1½ cup chana dal for 1 hour. Drain off the water and transfer it to the cooker. Add ½ tsp ghee, 3 cup water. Then Pressure cook for 3 whistles on medium flame. Now drain off the water separating dal and water. Transfer the dal to a large kadai. Add 1½ cup jaggery and mix well. Once the jaggery melts, add in the chocolate powder. Mix well, so there is no lump formation add the dal and start to mash the dal. Mash until the dal turns smooth paste. You can alternatively, grind the dal and jaggery into the mixed jar. Keep cooking until the mixture thickens and hold the shape. Now add 1 tsp ghee and ½ tsp cardamom powder and cook for a minute, or until the mixture starts to separate the pan. if the mixture is undercooked, then the stuffing will be sticky and will be difficult to make a ball. Transfer to the plate and cool slightly. make sure not to overcook, else the stuffing turns hard. Grease hands with ghee and makes ball-sized stuffing. Finally, puran is ready, keep aside.

Method how to prepare poli (outer covering):

Firstly, in a large bowl take 2 cup wheat flour, 1 cup maida, ¼ tsp turmeric, ¼ tsp salt and 2 tbsp oil. Mix well making sure all the ingredients are well combined. Now add water as required and start to knead the dough, knead to a smooth and soft dough adding water in batches. Grease the dough with 2 tsp oil, cover and rest for at least 1 hour. After 1 hour, punch and knead the dough again, pinch a ball sized dough and make a smooth ball, form a cup by pressing the dough from the sides. Place a ball sized prepared puran (dal stuff), start to stuff inside by pulling the dough without having any pleats. Now seal the dough without any cracks. Dust the ball with maida and flatten slightly, roll the holige gently, without putting much pressure roll as thin as possible and making sure the puran is distributed uniformly. Cook the puran poli on hot tawa keeping the flame on medium, flip over once the base is half cooked spread the ghee on both sides and cook well. Puff the puran poli, making sure to cook uniformly. Finally, enjoy puran poli with ghee or milk.





2. Kesar Shrikhand Golgappe

​Ingredients for Shrikhand:

Greek Yogurt / Hanged Yoghurt – 900 gm

Sugar – 1 ½ cup

Milk – 2 tablespoon

Saffron – 2generous pinches

Green Cardamom – 10 pods (open up the pods and crush the seeds to a fine powder)

Shredded Almonds, Pista and Cashew nuts - for garnishing

Ingredients for Puri:

Rice Flour – ¼ cup

Whole Wheat Flour – ¼ cup

Maida – ¼ cup

Water – 5 tablespoon

Salt – pinch

Oil for deep frying

Method for making Shrikhand:

Take a muslin cloth/handkerchief and spread it on a bowl. Pour greek yogurt onto the cloth. Bring edges of cloth together, tie it with a string. Hang the cloth and place a bowl below it to drain the excess whey overnight. Add the saffron to the milk and keep aside. Transfer the yogurt to a deep bowl. Add sugar, cardamom powder as well as the saffron milk and whisk well until sugar is dissolved and yogurt becomes smooth and creamy. Garnish with almonds or any other nuts of your choice. Chill for an hour before serving.

Method for making Puri:

Combine rice flour, wheat flour, all purpose flour and salt. Add water little at a time and mix. Knead slowly to form a semi stiff dough. Divide the dough in equal parts. On a floured surface roll the dough in a thin circle with a rolling pin with help of a cutter cut out circles in the dough. Remove the extra dough and add it to the unused dough. Gently slide 3 to 4 puri’s into the hot oil in a frying pan and fry till golden brown on both sides. Drain on absorbent paper. Repeat with the remaining dough. To serve, lightly tap the top of puri with tip of spoon or index finger to make a small hole. Spoon some shrikhand inside. Pop in your mouth immediately!



3. Cappuccino Malai Modak

​Ingredients:

Paneer – 250gm

Sweetened Condensed Milk – 200 gm

Coffee Powder – 50 gm

Ingredients for Stuffing:

Ghee – 1 teaspoon

Coconut (grated) – 2 cup

Jaggery – 1 cup

Cardamom Powder – ½ teaspoon

Method preparing Stuffing:

In a large kadai heat 1 teaspoon ghee and sauté the coconut until it turns aromatic. Now add the jiggery and mix well, keep cooking on medium flame until the jaggery melts continue to cook until the mixture thickens and still remains moist. Now add ½ teaspoon cardamom powder and mix well. Stuffing is ready, keep aside.

Method for Malai Paneer Dough: