Shruti Haasan shares the recipe of 'easiest oven omelette ever’; Check out the method

Craving for a yummy and healthy omelette, then try this recipe by Shruti Haasan. Check out the method right here.

Coronavirus led lockdown has made many of us, even celebs, wear chef's hat. Right from Sonam Kapoor to Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood celebs have been showing their never-before-sides and keeping themselves busy by cooking lip-smacking dishes. They are also sharing recipes with their fans and followers. Just like other celebs, Shruti Haasan too is on a cooking spree during this lockdown and her Instagram handle is the proof of the same.

If you are her follower, then you must have seen that the actress has whipped up so many yummy delicacies. Aside from playing with her cat Clara, cooking and baking are what keeping Haasan busy and productive these days. Right from Bendakkai pachadi to Caffe choco mousse to cookie ice cream sandwich to midnight ramen, yes, she has rustled up all these dishes and enjoying her culinary adventures. And recently, the actress shared the recipe of the easiest oven omelette ever. She shared all the ingredients and methods on her IG handle.

The actress captioned the video as, "THE EASIEST OVEN OMELET EVER #yourewelcome #quarantinecook." Speaking of the ingredients, she used chopped mushrooms, tomatoes, green chillis, spring onions, butter, rosemary herbs, a tablespoon of almond milk, 6 eggs, and a dollop of cheese spread.

How to prepare:

In a pan, add 4 tablespoons of butter. Later, add green chillies, rosemary herb and chopped vegetables and keep sauteing.

In another bowl, add 6 eggs, add butter and almond milk. Whisk it properly with a beater and later, add the sauteed vegetables in the mixture.

Grease a tray with butter and add the mixture, and let it bake for 10 minutes at around 120-degree Celsius.

Cut into pieces and can sprinkle some parsley over it. And voila! Your omelette is ready.

Check out the post right below:

