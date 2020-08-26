Siliserh Lake To Bhangarh: THESE are the 8 reasons why you should visit Alwar, The Underrated GEM of Rajasthan

The hidden gem of Rajasthan, Alwar is filled with the magnificent Indian heritage of the bygone days. We have curated a list of 8 splendid places to visit in Alwar that impose ancient cultural resonance. Keep reading to know more.

Nestled in the lap of plush green Aravalli hills, this city has origins tracing back to 1500BC that gives you a royal vibe. From opulent royal palaces to ancient forts, Alwar is the city where you can unravel and experience the history of the royals of Rajasthan.

A trip to Alwar feels like a trip back in time. We have curated a list of 8 stunning places to visit in Alwar that will ensure a fun-packed vacation with your loved ones. Have a look!

1. Bala Quila

Also known as the Alwar Fort, this destination is one of the most famous tourist destinations. This is one of the oldest structures in the city which stretches over for 5 kilometres and takes around 2 hours to complete completely.

2. City Palace

Located just below the Bala Quila, is the City Palace is an amazing blend of Rajput and Mughal architecture. Built by Raja Bakhtayar Singh in 1873, the palace made of 15 towers aided by 51 smaller towers with mirror work on the walls and ceiling.

3. Siliserh Lake

One of the most peaceful and astonishingly gorgeous weekend getaway places, this dazzling lake is an elegant spot to relax and sail. There’s a luxurious Siliserh Lake Palace on the banks of the lake which is managed by the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC).

4. Sariska Tiger Reserve

Located about 36km away from Alwar, this is one of the popular places to visit near Alwar. With lush grasslands and evanescent forests, this rocky cliffed sanctuary is spread across the area of 850 square kilometres.

5. Vijay Mandir Palace

Built by Maharaja Jai Singh in 1918, this beautiful palace is made in the shape of a ship. Adjoined with Vijay Sagar Lake, the palace boasts of 105 rooms with a magnificent view. However, the interiors of the palace are not open for public visits as it is still under the Alwar Royal Family.

6. Bhangarh Fort

If you are a horror-lover, adventure-seeker soul, then this place should definitely be in your bucket list. Known for the spooky activities and paranormal occurrences, Bhangarh is considered to be one of the most haunted places in the city.

7. Fateh Jung Gummbad

This five-storeyed mesmerising tomb from the 18th century is a mixed architectural blend of Rajasthan and Mughal royalty. With intricate carvings, opulent domes and high minarets, this place is amongst the best tourist attractions of Alwar.

8. Garbhaji Waterfall

Surrounded by lush green valleys and scenic hills, the ravishing view of this beautiful waterfall would definitely leave you mesmerised. This stunning location is often visited by photography buffs and nature lovers.

