Simple 5 step recipe to make Chinese style sweet and sour chicken at home

Chinese cuisine is famous all over the world for its spicy, bold and rich flavour profile. Check out this easy 5-step recipe of sweet and sour chicken, which is a popular Chinese dish and can easily be made at home.

Chinese cuisine is popular all over the world. It is famous for its sweet and sour flavours and the spicy taste that comes from the bold use of chillies. Some popular Chinese dishes include Sweet and sour pork, Hakka noodles, caramelized duck and dim sums. Chinese cuisine uses some staple ingredients in most of its dishes, which include vinegar, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, garlic, scallions and of course, lots and lots of chillies.

We have for you the recipe of one such iconic Chinese dish- Sweet and Sour Chicken. So follow this quick and simple recipe to make this absolutely delicious chicken dish at home in just 5 easy steps.

Step 1

Combine 500 grams of boneless chicken, ½ cup of cornstarch, 2 egg whites and ¼ tsp of salt in a bowl. Mix well to evenly coat the chicken pieces. Let sit for 15-20 minutes to let the chicken absorb the ingredients.

Step 2

To make the sauce, mix ½ cup of sugar, ¼ of cup brown sugar, ½ cup of apple cider vinegar, 2 cloves of garlic, 3 tsp of soy sauce and ¼ cup of tomato ketchup.

Step 3

Heat some oil in a pan and when it has become very hot, only then add the chicken pieces. Fry the pieces for 1 minute on each side to get a brown and crispy exterior. Do not overcook the chicken as it may lead to it becoming dry and rubbery.

Step 4

Saute 1 tsp of grated ginger, 1 red bell pepper roughly cut into chunks, 1 yellow bell pepper cut into chunks, 1 medium-sized onion cut into chunks and 1 cup of pineapple chunks in the same oil that you cooked the chicken in.

Step 5

Now add the prepared sauce to the pan and mix well to properly coat the vegetables in the sauce. Add the chicken pieces back in and cook them for about a minute on high heat. Mix well and serve hot.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: This SIMPLE and easy to make at home Rose lassi will cool you down this summer

Credits :Pixabay

Share your comment ×