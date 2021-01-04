Simple 5 step recipe to make scrumptious Dan Dan Noodles

Craving for something extremely spicy and delicious? Try this simple recipe of the famous Dan Dan Noodles at home and pamper your taste buds by taking them on a flavourful ride.

Iconic Sichuan noodles, Dan Dan Noodles are spicy, saucy and mouth wateringly delicious to say the least. It is a famous Chinese recipe and has a flavour to die for. It has a unique aroma and is known for being incredibly spicy. These noodles were originally named after the pole known as “dan dan” in Chinese that vendors used to carry their baskets filled with noodles and sauce.

This easy recipe can be made at home on several occasions, be it a party, a potluck or a casual get-together. It has a unique taste and is best suited for people who love and live for spicy food. So here is an easy 5-step recipe to make these delicious Dan Dan Noodles at home.

Step 1

In a pot of boiling water, add a pinch of salt and then add the noodles. Keep stirring them to avoid sticking together and cook them for 7-8 minutes on medium flame. Strain them once done and wash them with cold water. Keep aside.

Step 2

To make the famous Chinese five-spice powder, toast some peppercorns in a wok for 2-3 minutes and grind them along with some star anise, cinnamon sticks, fennel seeds and cloves. Strain it to remove the chunks and to get a fine powder.

Step 3

To make the chilli oil, add 2 tbsp vegetable oil in a pan along with some Sichuan peppercorns. Turn the heat off and add red chilli flakes, sesame seeds, and five-spice powder.

Step 4

In a bowl, mix 2 tbsp sesame oil, 1 tsp sesame paste and 2 tsp rice vinegar. Add ½ tsp sugar and 1 tbsp soy sauce. Add Sichuan pepper and the prepared chilli oil in the bowl. To this, add ½ cup chicken stock and mix well.

Step 5

In a mixing bowl, add the noodles and the mixture and toss them lightly. Roughly chop some spring onion greens to garnish the noodles along with some peanuts.

