Simple 5 step recipe to make steamed Bao buns

Bao buns are made with yeast, all-purpose flour, baking soda and baking powder and are filled with ground pork. Check out this quick and easy 5-step recipe to make these delicious Bao buns at home.

Bao buns are traditional Chinese steamed buns that are round in shape and consist of a filling made of ground pork. The dough is prepared by mixing yeast, baking powder and all-purpose flour. They are light and fluffy in texture that comes from steaming them.

They are slightly sweet in taste and their filling can be made in a variety of ways, be it vegetables (for a vegetarian version) or vegan ingredients for vegans. However, the traditional filling is usually made of pork. Traditional bao buns look like little pouches and have a small knot on top.

So make these steamed bao buns at home in just 5 easy steps by following this recipe below.

Step 1

Take 2 cups of all-purpose flour, 1 cup of cornstarch, 2 tsp active dry yeast, ½ tsp baking soda, 2 tbsp sugar and ½ tsp baking powder. Mix these dry ingredients in a bowl.

Step 2

Take ¼ cup of vegetable oil and ¾ cup of warm water and mix these two in a bowl. Now mix the dry and the wet ingredients together to make the dough for the bao buns. Mix these for about 5-7 minutes till you have a dough that is soft and smooth. Place the dough in a bowl, cover it and keep it in a warm place for 45-50 minutes for the yeast to rise.

Step 3

For the filling, mix 200 grams of ground pork, 1 tsp light soy sauce, 1 tsp oyster sauce, ½ tsp of ground Sichuan pepper and a pinch of salt in a bowl. While mixing these ingredients gradually add around 4 tbsp of water.

Step 4

Saute ¼ cup of grated carrot and some finely chopped onions in a pan with some oil and add these to the filling mixture. Knead the dough again and cut it into thin circles. Place some filling in each circle. Lightly brush the edges with some oil to stick the edges while maintaining a puffy shape.

Step 5

Fill the bottom half of the steamer with cold water and place the buns in the top half of the steamer. Steam for around 10-15 minutes and serve them.

Bao buns What are bao buns made of? Bao buns are made up of a dough made by mixing refined flour, sugar, yeast, baking powder and baking soda. What does the filling include? The filling of bao buns usually consists of ground pork. But now there are many variations to this like a chicken filling, vegetables filling, etc. Can you steam the bao buns in a metal steamer? Yes, you can. Simply line the metal steamer with greaseproof paper, to prevent the bao buns from sticking to the wet surface of the metal steamer.

