A Simple recipe to make Butter garlic black pepper prawns with Sambhar sauce and pol sombol

Prawns are one of the most delicious kinds of seafood and can be cooked in a jiffy. They can be prepared in a variety of ways. One incredibly flavourful and delicious recipe of prawns is cooking them in Sambhar sauce and Pol Sambol.

Pol Sombol basically means a spicy coconut mixture and pairs perfectly well with prawns. So check out this easy and spicy recipe to make butter garlic black pepper prawns with Sambhar sauce and Pol Sombol, as shared by Chef Tarun Sibal.

Ingredients:

Prawns- 6 to 8 Pieces

Black pepper 1 tbsp

Garlic chopped 1 tbsp

Oyster Sauce 1 tbsp

Butter- 50 Gm

Salt to taste

Water

Sambhar Sauce – 100 ml

Fresh coconut – 100 gm

Red Chilli fresh – 2 pieces

Madras shallots – 2 pieces

Lemons – 2 pieces

Cucumber – 1

Coriander and Fresh leaves – few sprigs

Method:

1. Heat the butter in a pan, add garlic and black pepper. Let it sweat, add prawns, add oyster sauce and cook till the prawns are done, add 2 ml of lemon juice.

2. For the Sambhar Sauce, simply blitz thick sambhar into a fine paste, add some oil. Treat it like a dressing.

3. To prepare the Pol Sombol, grate fresh coconut and chilli together with a little shallot and lemon rind. Plate it with a side salad of cucumber.

