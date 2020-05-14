From Sindhi Kadhi To Mango Kadhi: 10 Types of Kadhi you should try at least once

Types of Kadhi: Check out some delicious and mouth-watering Kadhi recipes that you can prepare amid lockdown for lunch and dinner.

Kadhi which is a gravy based dish made from chickpea flour is one of the popular dishes in India and almost everyone likes to devour it. The gravy which has watery consistency has several variations based on region, spices and veggies among others. While dahi and besan are primarily used, you will also find veggies, beans, fritters among others. It is best enjoyed with piping hot steamed rice, however, many people like to have with chapatis as well.

As you know, there are so many varieties of Kadhi, each of them has different texture and taste to it. For instance, Gujarati Kadhi is more watery and tastes a little sweet as there is an addition of jaggery to it. When it comes to Rajasthani Kadhi, it is hot because of garlic and red chillies. On the other hand, Punjabi Kadhis are thick and have a lot of garlic, onion and spices' flavours. As we are having limited options due to lockdown, you can prepare this dish for lunch or dinner. Today we have listed out must try Kadhi recipes.

10 types of Kadhi you should have at least once:

1. Maharashtrian Kadhi

Marathi style Kadhi is great for a summer meal and especially now, in lockdown, with few ingredients you can prepare this dish. The key ingredients are curd, cloves paste, green chilli paste, curry leaves, chickpea flour, coriander leaves, seeds and spices.

2. Rajasthani Kadhi

As mentioned, Rajasthani Kadhi is quite spicy and aromatic. One can enjoy these with Bajri ki roti. You must have noticed that in this variant, whole spices are used more over powdered. For this recipe, you need gram flour, curd, turmeric powder, powdered as well as a whole, spices green chilli, red pepper, coriander and curry leaves.

3. Gujarati Kadhi

As mentioned above, the uniqueness of this recipe is the addition of sugar. You can enjoy this Kadhi with steamed rice, jeera rice, Pulau and Batata Nu Shaak or with moong dal khichdi. You can prepare it either with buttermilk or dahi. Check out the recipe right below.

4. Sindhi Kadhi

The spice mix and besan are also present in the recipe. However, instead of dahi, Sindhi variant has tomato and tamarind pulp. Veggies such as potatoes, beans, cauliflower florets and ladyfinger are usually added in the Kadhi.

5. Punjabi Kadhi

Punjabi Kadhi which has fritters in it are quite popular and can be enjoyed with Makki Ki Roti. This is the traditional one and again there are several Punjabi Kadhi varieties. The prime ingredients are curd, gram flour, garlic, ginger, powdered spices, whole spices such as methi, cumin, spinach and baking powder.

6. Bihari Kadhi

Bihari styled Kadhi is also known as Kadhi Bari. Just like the Punjabi variant, it also has fritters in it. However, you don't need onion and garlic for this version. What also sets them apart is the use of Panch Phoran (5 spices).

7. Aamras Kadhi

This particular recipe is also known as Fajeto. It is the season of mangoes and perfect summer afternoon lunch calls for a Mango Kadhi. For the recipe, the basic ingredients are curd, gram flour, mango pulp, powdered spices and whole spices. Check out the recipe below.

8. Tamatar Kadhi

This is unique Kadhi as it is prepared without dahi or buttermilk. Instead of these, Tomato puree is used. For the recipe, the prime ingredients are tomato green chilli paste, chickpea flour, oil, coriander, curry leaves, seeds and spices. Check out the recipe right below.

9. Moongfalli Kadhi

This particular recipe also falls under Vrat recipes. Many people like to have this dish during the Navratri festival. You can also add Makhanas as well. You need sour curd, sprouted moong, peanuts, oil, red chillies, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, hing, gram flour and jaggery among others.

10. Kale Chana Ki Kadhi

Kala Chana aka Bengal Gram based Kadhi is a very popular dish in Rajasthan and other north Indian regions. For this recipe, the basic ingredients required are black chana, gram flour, curd, powdered spices, whole spices, oil, curry leaves, ginger, garlic and coriander leaves among others.

What are your views on this list? Will you prepare any of them? Which is your favorite? Let us know in the comment section below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×