Solo Travel: THESE are the perfect places around the world for solo trips

Are you thinking about a solo trip? Check out the best places in India and abroad to go ahead with your solo journey.

Planning for a solo trip? This could be crucial as you have to know the best places that are ideal for solo travellers. Generally, solo travelling consists of a lot of adventurous activities to make your solo trip a memorable one. So, you have to find a place that offers interesting activities for tourists. So, here we have jotted down a list of places in India and abroad that are perfect for solo travellers.

Check out the popular places in India for solo trip:



Ladakh

If you love adventure then Ladakh is definitely the place to opt for solo travelling. Ladakh is surrounded by rugged terrain, glaciers, mountains, lakes, ancient Buddhist culture and monasteries and astounding views. This serenity and tranquillity of this place make your solo trip a perfect one. For adventurous activities, Ladakh offers trekking, mountain biking, quad biking, river rafting, etc.



Varkala

Varkala located in Kerala is a beach town where you can connect with nature. The best part of this place is its calmness as it is not so crowded like other beaches in India. So, you can be at your own pace. Relaxing and taking a sunbath on the beach, enjoying water sports, boating in the Kappil Lake, Anjengo Fort and temples are the prime attractions of this place. So, for solo travelling, Varkala is always up.



Hampi

Hampi in North Karnataka is a UNESCO World Heritage Site which is quite popular among solo travellers. If you love to indulge yourself in architecture and history, then Hampi is the right place for you. The insignias of Vijayanagara Empire are the predominant attractions of this place with intricate carvings, rock-cut and stone structures.



Gangtok

It is located in Sikkim Himalayan region and offers an exotic experience for a solo traveller. This region consists of panoramic views of its locations, trekking, mountain biking, paragliding, river rafting on Teesta River, Yak safari, etc. A visit to Rumtek Monastery, Tsuk La Khang Monastery, Pemayangtse Monastery will enrich you with the knowledge of history and architecture.

Check out the popular foreign countries for a solo trip:

Tanzania

Tanzania in Africa is one of the best places to visit alone. Experiencing the life of local people, taking a safari tour, visiting Ngorongoro Crater and Zanzibar are some of the attractions of this place. Taking a safari will provide you with the opportunity of knowing your fellow travellers.

Philippines

Philippines is considered to be one of the friendliest places around the world which makes it a perfect destination for solo travelling. This region consists of 7,107 islands. Siargao and Boracay are popular for mainly solo travellers and Bohol and Coron for knowing the Filipinos.



New Zealand

New Zealand consists of Hobbiton, skydiving in Taupo, climbing glacier, bungee jumping, etc. This place is perfect for solo travellers with plenty of hotels and transport options.

Read More