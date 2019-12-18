Solo Travel: THESE tips for solo traveller will make their travel more adventurous

Do you love travelling and prefer solo travelling? If yes, then read below to find out some tips that every female solo traveler should follow. These tips will keep you safe while you enjoy the place.

Travelling to different places is a learning in itself. You get to learn so much about people, their culture and place. It's hardly impossible to not enjoy travelling. Some people like to travel with their friends, while some love to go on family vacations. Some people choose luxury over local experience, while others love the idea of sharing a meal with locals. And then, there are others who love solo travelling. With time, the concept of solo travelling has become quite popular in India.

Solo travelling not only lets you explore the place, but it also lets you understand yourself better. It frees you from all inhibitions and makes you happier. Solo travelling is usually safe, but solo female travellers need to be a bit careful. And if you are someone who loves solo travelling, then read below to find out some tips that you should keep in mind.

Here are some tips for solo female travellers.

Research and research:

This is the most important thing to remember. Before finalising the place, stay and other things, make a route map in your mind. Figure out the transport option, time to be spent at each place. Planning extensively always comes in handy if you are travelling solo.

Start your day early:

Since you are travelling solo, you have the liberty to plan your day as per your itinerary. So, it's always better to start your days early and figure out which places remain open in the morning so that you can explore everything properly.

Use public transport:

The best and safe form of transport every solo female traveller should use is public transport. Metro, bus, auto, etc. is cheap and safe. However, it's necessary to ask around or check the maps before boarding the bus or metro.

Having enough cash:

You know never know where your plan can go haywire. So always have extra cash to implement Plan B in case Plan A doesn't work. And sometimes there are possibilities that the ATMs around you might not work. So, always keep some petty cash aside.

Dress appropriately:

Always research about the dos and don'ts about the place before reaching there. Try to see what locals usually wear and choose outfits accordingly. Don't forget that you are going to travel and not for a magazine shoot. Dressing locally is advisable and always carry a scarf or a stole.

Don't engage in small talks:

No matter how friendly someone appears, don't make any small talk with anyone. If possible don't ask for directions. Do not act like a tourist. People can take advantage and misguide you too always ask doubts in the place you are staying at.

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More