Soups for Winter: THESE tasty soups will keep you warmer during this season

Are you craving for soups this winter? Then, check out the list of these tasty soups to keep you going during this season.

The winter season has already started and our cravings for different types of foods and beverages are increasing with it. When it comes to food, we cannot think about winter without hot and tasty soups. During the chilly winters, soups help to keep our tummies full. This appetizer, packed with veggies, is pocket-friendly and easy to make for any family lunch or dinner party. But it’s not a good idea to repeat the same soup recipe every time you arrange a get-together.

Check out these tasty and healthy soups which can be savored this season.

Winter Minestrone with Pesto Croutes

The filling soup with its chunky texture, filling beans and croutes is extremely healthy. This Italian Minestrone soup also has tomatoes, carrots, celery, zucchini, basil and garlic in it.

Root Vegetable Soup

This soup is packed with all the seasonal vegetables, which will provide the required minerals and vitamins to our body.

Tortilla Soup with Black Bean

It is made with black beans, corn, and soft tortilla strips. This tomato-rich thick soup is prepared with Mexican spices. Tortilla soup comes with shredded cheese on the top of it and it is filled with protein and fibre. You can have the soup with Mexican bolillos and avocado slices.

Chicken Soup with Noodles

This soup with chicken and noodles is quick and easy to make. It has peas, carrots, and parsley in it and those veggies make this appetizer nutritious. Serve this soup with cheese sticks and salad.

French Soup with Onions

French onion soup is made with five vegetables with condensed beef broth, Gruyere cheese, and bread. This filling soup is perfect for dinner parties. You can serve it with baguette and green salad.

