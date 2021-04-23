This Soy Keema, Quail Egg, and Lime Leaf Butter Pao recipe by top NYC chef is worth a try

Indian Accent NYC chef shares his signature Soy Keema, Quail Egg, and Lime Leaf Butter Pao recipe with us

Keema is a traditional South Asian meat dish. The word might be borrowed from Greek and originally meant minced (or ground) meat. Another theory is about its Turkish origin. It is typically minced mutton curry with peas or potatoes. Soy protein is a vegetable-textured protein that is available in various forms like granules, chunks, and flour whereas Pao is the small bread loaf with an obvious Portuguese origin. It is the most common Indian bread.

Chef Manish Mehrotra of Indian Accent restaurant in NYC has come up with a special recipe combining all these delicious dishes. The final result looks absolutely mouth-watering and one that we would definitely love to try. Well, we very well can, as the chef has shared the recipe exclusively for the benefit of our readers. Let us know your honest reviews, if you get to try it.

Ingredients

Dried Soy Bean Granules - 1 cup

Soy oil - 1 tsp

Ginger – ¼ inch

Onion - 1

Garlic - 10 cloves

Tomatoes - 1

Red chili – 1 tsp

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Coriander - 1 tsp

Cumin – ½ tsp

Garam masala - 1 tsp

Chaat masala – 1 tsp

Butter - 2 tsp

Cilantro – ¼ cup

Lime - 1

Allergens

Gluten (Soy)

Allium

Citrus

Dairy (opt)

Cilantro

Method

Soak dried soybean granules in water for a few minutes

Sautéed in soy oil and mix it with a masala gravy consisting of ginger, onion, garlic, tomatoes, red chili powder, turmeric, coriander powder, and cumin powder.

Season the dish with garam masala, chaat masala and butter (optional), cilantro, and lime juice.

Add a quail egg and shaved parmesan cheese to finish the preparation.

Serve the dish with lime leaf pao (Portuguese-style bread rolls).

Credits :Chef Manish Mehrotra

