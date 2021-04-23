This Soy Keema, Quail Egg, and Lime Leaf Butter Pao recipe by top NYC chef is worth a try
Keema is a traditional South Asian meat dish. The word might be borrowed from Greek and originally meant minced (or ground) meat. Another theory is about its Turkish origin. It is typically minced mutton curry with peas or potatoes. Soy protein is a vegetable-textured protein that is available in various forms like granules, chunks, and flour whereas Pao is the small bread loaf with an obvious Portuguese origin. It is the most common Indian bread.
Chef Manish Mehrotra of Indian Accent restaurant in NYC has come up with a special recipe combining all these delicious dishes. The final result looks absolutely mouth-watering and one that we would definitely love to try. Well, we very well can, as the chef has shared the recipe exclusively for the benefit of our readers. Let us know your honest reviews, if you get to try it.
Ingredients
Dried Soy Bean Granules - 1 cup
Soy oil - 1 tsp
Ginger – ¼ inch
Onion - 1
Garlic - 10 cloves
Tomatoes - 1
Red chili – 1 tsp
Turmeric – ¼ tsp
Coriander - 1 tsp
Cumin – ½ tsp
Garam masala - 1 tsp
Chaat masala – 1 tsp
Butter - 2 tsp
Cilantro – ¼ cup
Lime - 1
Allergens
Gluten (Soy)
Allium
Citrus
Dairy (opt)
Cilantro
Method
Soak dried soybean granules in water for a few minutes
Sautéed in soy oil and mix it with a masala gravy consisting of ginger, onion, garlic, tomatoes, red chili powder, turmeric, coriander powder, and cumin powder.
Season the dish with garam masala, chaat masala and butter (optional), cilantro, and lime juice.
Add a quail egg and shaved parmesan cheese to finish the preparation.
Serve the dish with lime leaf pao (Portuguese-style bread rolls).