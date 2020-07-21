Soya Chunks Recipes: 5 dishes you can prepare with healthy and delicious soya

Soya chunks aka soya wadi are very healthy and everyone especially vegetarians should add this food item to their diet. Check out the recipe collection right here.

Soya Chunks, Soya Nuggets or Soya Wadi has a great nutrition profile and that's why you should include this to your daily diet. It is one of the best sources of plant protein. It is highly recommended for vegetarians or non-meat eaters as they struggle to get enough proteins. The food item is also known as vegetarian meat as it has a meaty taste and fibrous texture. So, it is a great substitute for non-vegetarians who turned vegetarian. It is super versatile and right from starter to sweet, one can prepare several dishes.

These chunks are made from soy flour which is obtained during the process of extracting soy oil. Aside from protein, it is also rich in Vitamin D, calcium, iron and omega 3 fatty acids. Speaking of health benefits, it aids in weight loss, reduces the risk of osteoporosis and also helps to lower levels of cholesterol. It also counters the effects of excess oestrogen found in women's bodies with its presence of phytoestrogen.

So, if you are soya lover already and want to learn some dishes that you can prepare soon or not yet had it and want to prepare one, then check out the recipe collection right here.

1. Soya Chunks Kebab

Who doesn't like soft, moist and flavorful kebabs right! And this veg version will surely blow in non-veg eaters' minds. For the recipe, you need ginger, garlic, green chilli, salt, chaat masala powder, garam masala, coriander leaves, chopped onion and all-purpose flour among others.

This is the recipe for Sheekh Kebab version right below.

2. Soya Keema

Keema style dishes are very popular and this variant is best for vegetarians. You need whole spices such as cumin, fennel seeds and clove among others, oil, onion, ginger-garlic paste, powdered masala including meat masala, tomatoes salt, soya chunks ground, green chillies and yoghurt among others. Check out the video tutorial for more information.

3. Soya Chunks Pulao and Biryani

Rice dishes like pulao and biryani are frequently prepared in Indian homes for almost all kinds of occasions. So, for Sunday Special meal, you can try either soya pulao or biryani. Check out the recipes of both dishes right below:

Here is the recipe of the Soya Chunks Biryani.

4. Soya Chunks Curry

Confused about what to prepare for the next lunch or dinner, then you can definitely try this recipe. You can enjoy the curry with either rotis or rice preparation. To prepare the same, you need soya chunks, ginger, garlic, onion, cashew, tomato, whole spices, fresh cream, masalas, oil, salt and coriander leaves among others.

5. Soya Chilli

Just like Potato or Paneer Chilli, you can also try this soya chilli recipe as well. For the recipe, you need ginger-garlic, black pepper, chilli powder, curd, oil, maida, veggies and sauces among others.

