A special detoxification diet for those who binged on sweets this Holi

Holi has always been our country's most colorful and vibrant celebration. Although everyone enjoys eating special Holi sweets such as Gujia, Puran Poli, and delectable chaats such as Thandai, excessive binge eating is not advised. However, all of these oily, deep-fried foods leave us with post-binge repercussions. Bloating, acidity, and so forth are prime examples of symptoms. Irritated bowel movement, acne and pimples become more prevalent, says Dr. Rohini Patil, a celebrated nutritionist. The reason behind this is that we are not accustomed to eating such substantial dishes on a daily basis.

As a result, periodically engaging in such binge eating brings troubles home. So, after celebrating the festival of colors, you must detoxify your body to reverse the consequences of all binge eating. Here are simple ways to detoxify your body.

Consume lot of water- Drinking plenty of water is the most effective approach to remove toxins from key organs. To keep your body hydrated, drink at least three to four liters of water every day. Because you are indulging in junk food and fried meals, you are consuming additional sodium and alcohol throughout the holiday season, which may cause your body to get dehydrated. As a result, it is more vital to follow the instructions and boost your water intake.

Add probiotics in your diet- Consume probiotic-rich foods as part of your daily diet. Kefir, like buttermilk, curd, and kimchi, includes beneficial microorganisms. Consuming these meals on a regular basis can improve the health of your gut.

Eat foods that are easy to digest- After eating all fried and processed foods, give your gut some break by avoiding foods that are tough to digest. Consume foods that are high in protein and low in fat. You should abstain from dairy for a few days. Consume foods that are easier to digest, such as khichadi, soups, porridge, and salads. This type of food is both nutritious and simple to digest.

Add fruits and vegetables – Seasonal fruits should be included in your diet. Watermelon, muskmelon, mango, papaya, and other fruits are examples. Green leafy vegetables and cruciferous vegetables, such as cabbage, broccoli, kale, spinach, and other antioxidant-rich vegetables, can aid in the battle against inflammation in the body. These fruits and vegetable aid in the reduction of bloating and the cleansing of the gastrointestinal tract. You can have some green juices.

Do exercise- You should begin an exercise plan as soon as the festivals arrive. It would be beneficial to burn the additional calories that you have accumulated during the holiday season. To get back in shape, begin with light activities such as running, cycling, or Pilates. If you don't have time for physical activity, you can perform Surya Namaskar or simply stroll for 25-30 minutes.

Consume naturally fermented foods- Include fermented foods in your diet since they aid to support healthy gut health. Fermented foods provide numerous nutritional and functional benefits. Good bacteria aid in predigesting food, making it more useful in terms of body purification and digestion.

Consume more proteins- Begin your day after Holi with a high protein-rich breakfast, such as eggs, whole moong chilla, homemade idli, dosa, tofu paratha, or protein-rich smoothies. Proteins can aid in the enhancement of our bodies. A high-protein breakfast helps to keep blood sugar and insulin levels stable. Satisfying all of your desires, binge eating, and keeping you full for a longer period of time to help you stop overeating. Nuts, seeds, fish, and poultry can all be included in your diet.

Eliminate Sugar and alcohol – Consuming sugar and alcohol while detoxing your body is extremely harmful. These types of foods drive people to binge eat and induce a sense of guilt. Alcohol increases liver damage. In addition, sugar promotes inflammation and insulin resistance. Elimination of these two elements is necessary for an effective cleansing body.

