Special recipes from Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's Sunday lunch where they relished Kerala Fish curry

When the Kapoor khandaan gets together for Sunday lunch, you know that they’ll have cooked up a storm and have a table laden with delicious fare. And true to tradition, yesterday the Kapoor sisters - Kareena and Karisma were joined by BFF Amrita Arora for at dad, Randhir Kapoor's home for one such lunch. If your foodie heart is wondering what they were munching on, actress Karisma obliged to share a sneak peek at the dishes on her Instagram stories.

The party seemed to be relishing a simple fish fry along with the famous Kerala fish curry and some steamed basmati rice. The authentically prepared Kerala fish curry was laced with Kudampuli or Malabar tamarind that offers a whole host of health benefits.

Kudam puli or Dried garicinia cambogia for wellness and weight loss

You may have heard of this miracle spice as Malabar tamarind, kudam puli, pathiya puli or even Garicinia cambogia for it is referred to by varied names across Indian regions. Kerala and Karnataka use sundried and smoked Kudampuli as the sour element while cooking up some curries. But what you probably didn’t know is that dried garicinia cambogia does have quite a few health benefits. Reports suggest that it can quell your appetite to an extent, reduce your cholesterol levels and, improve rheumatism. Furthermore, garicinia cambogia can even alleviate your intestinal problems.

It can also be used to whip up an excellent drink is said to aid weight management. Take a look at a quick recipe that also offers you a glimpse at this intriguing spice-

If you’d like to recreate the curry from the Kapoor’s seemingly delectable lunch, then you can try out this recipe to authentic kerala fish curry in your home kitchen.

For the Kerala fish curry, you shall need the following ingredients:

3 tablespoons of Coconut Oil, a pinch of Mustard Seeds and 9 to 11 Kadipatta or Curry Leaves, 14-18 Sambar onions or shallots (diced), 2 small spoons of grated Ginger, 2 tablespoons of roughly chopped Garlic, 2 slit Green Chillies, 1 tablespoon of Coriander Powder, a pinch of haldi or Turmeric Powder, 2 tablespoons of red Red Chilli Powder, a pinch of ground Black Pepper, a hint of methi or Fenugreek Powder and 3 bits of Kudampuli, add salt to taste. You’ll also need 600 grams of seer fish or King Mackerel.

Method

Begin by warming up the coconut oil in a pan. Then toss in the mustard seeds, kadipatta and let it crackle up in the heat. Next, mix in the chopped shallots, chillies, ginger, garlic and sauté till the onions turn golden brown. Now, take a small bowl and add in the coriander powder, fenugreek powder, haldi, red chilli and pepper. Sprinkle in a tablespoon of water to form a thick mixture. Combine the mixture with the elements in the pan and continue to sauté. Once the mix has browned, dilute it with 2 cups of water and kudampuli till the pan comes to a boil. Next, gently put the fish pieces in and sprinkle with salt before you cook the curry for 10 minutes. After 10 min have elapsed, you may turn off the heat.

Pro Tip: Give the fish time to soak in the flavors, so it is recommended that you serve the curry after letting it rest for 2 hours after it is cooked.

Lastly, heat and serve on a bed of steamed rice.

