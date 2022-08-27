Ziro valley in Arunachal Pradesh has always been a much-loved hill station among tourists because of its stunning natural beauty. The spectacular lush greens and wide varieties of floras accompanied by mountains that boast of pine trees are soul captivating and that’s the reason behind its recognition as World Heritage Site. Blessed with an outstanding scenic grandeur, appealing trekking tail, and steeped in melodious chirps of beautiful birds and deep tranquillity- this place can make you immerse in breath-taking memories while making your vacation all memorable. Here are some spectacular places to travel in Ziro for a rejuvenating sojourn.

Kile Pakho

Situated just 7kms away from Ziro, Kile Pakho has scenic beauty that can entice anyone. Its natural landscapes, lush meadows, and beautiful ridges are a heaven for nature lovers. You must take a climb on the ridge to witness spectacular views of Ziro valley on one side while snowy Himalayan ranges on the other side.

Midey

Prominent for its stunning nature and blue pine trees, Midey is a place where you can behold the biggest pine tree in the Apatani Valley. Perched in lush bamboo groves, you can reach this place by trekking on the beautiful trails. The unexploited tranquil environment will fill your soul with much-needed peace.

Meghna Cave Temple

Devoted to Lord Shiva, Meghna Cave Temple is a beautiful place to gather all the spiritual vibes while enlightening your soul with the breeze of positivity. The intricate carvings of scriptures in Sanskrit and splendid architecture will take your breath away. It is said that the temple is 5000 years old and is perched at a height of 300 feet. The scenic views of dense evergreen forests and rivers are worth the 10 minutes climb up the stairs.

Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary

This sanctuary holds land of 337 sq. km and is home to endangered leopards and exotic flora and fauna including ferns, orchids, bamboo and rhododendron that are a bliss to the sight. Built-in the year 1995, the sanctuary consists of subtropical conifer forests that are worth visiting.

Do plan a small trip to Ziro valley and take a stroll to the above-mentioned places for an outstanding experience. Don’t forget to tell us your most-loved place in this hill station.

