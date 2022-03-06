If your meal seems incomplete without a generous dose of spice, then you should know that South Korean food shall appeal to you immensely. Served up with tangy items like Kimchi or chilli paste as a side, Korean food is wholesome and delightful. So, take a look at some spicy dishes from Korean cuisine you must try at least once in your life.

Buldak or Cheese Fire Chicken

One of the most popularly eaten spicy dishes in Korea, Buldak is basically a hot version of barbecued chicken. It is marinated in chili powder and gochujang. Many cook it with a thick layer of cheese, this is advised if you are averse to a lot of spice in your food. This buldak dish is so popular that they now even sell packaged buldak noodles overseas.

Tteokbokki + Rice Cake

These are essentially stir-fried rice cakes that are also widely known as derkbokee, tteok-bokki, topokki or even dukbokki. All you need to make Tteokbokki is tteokmyeon, hard boiled eggs, and scallions among other things. This is a popular comfort food that is also extremely spicy.

Budae jjigae or Army Stew

This is a stew that has a bit of history behind it. The Army Stew was first made at a time of food shortages at the culmination of the Korean war. Hence, this was cooked by Koreans in order to utilise the leftover ingredients found at US army bases. Ingredients like spam, sausage and slices of ham were used together with Korean spices and ingredients like Kimchi and gochujang. It is now a widely savoured dish that is a one-pot stew.

Jjambbong or Seafood Noodle Soup

If you crave a spicy broth, then the Jjambbong is for you. This noodle soup is braised in a seafood broth. However, if you are allergic to crustaceans, then you can use a pork broth. Legend states that this wholesome meal was created by Chinese immigrants in Korea when the Japanese forced occupation.

