Splendid places to visit in Nainital for a refreshing vacation

Nainital is one of the most prominent hill stations in Uttarakhand that is fenced with elevated hills, lush greenery, old cottages, and peaceful and scenic views. From boating to sailing to varied air adventures and delicious delicacies- you will steep into the charm of this beautiful place with every step you take. Right from a famous market known as Mall Road to high-altitude zoological parks, this finest gem in the Kumaon foothills will bestow you with a variety of places that are bounded with scenic splendour and a variety of flora and fauna. Here we bring you a list of must-visit places that should be on your itinerary when in Nainital for a soothing and refreshing vacation.

Naini Lake

Also known as the heart of Nainital, the crystal clear water and peaceful surroundings of Naini Lake holds much prominence among tourists. This lake is pear-shaped and offers multiple activities right from boating, and yachting to paddling. Besides, beautiful sunsets at this place can also be witnessed along with the stunning views of the seven verdant hills that surround the lake.

Mukteshwar

A pristine and famous temple that is devoted to Lord Shiva, Mukteshwar temple is situated at a very high elevation and offers you a difficult adventurous trek to reach. As per Indian beliefs, it is said that Lord Shiva killed a demon at this place and then offered a mukti to him and that’s why the place is known as Mukteshwar Dham. You will witness beautiful orchards at this place and the holy atmosphere you will observe after reaching this place will calm your soul, mind and heart.

Naini Peak

If you want to explore real, raw nature while the cool winds caress your face, then Naini hills are the right place for you. Situated at an altitude of around 2000 m above sea level, this peak provides a magnificent panoramic view of the Nainital city. Another name the peak is prominent by Cheena or China Peak and lets you unravel activities like trekking and horse riding.

Raj Bhavan or Governor’s House

Want to discover luxe Gothic-style architecture? Raj Bhavan or Governor’s House is best known for its marvellous work and is recognized as the summer residence of the Governor of Uttarakhand. Holds a wide part of the lush garden area that is home to splendid Deodar and Oak trees that are a treat to eyes! The manicured gardens, intricate work of the building along with great historical significance, the place is surely going to enthral you.

Nainital is a beautiful place to soak yourself in a peaceful getaway. The beautiful captures you observe here will make your vacation a topic to talk about and remember for years.

