Spooky Treats Corner: A Halloween Twist on Indian Favourites

Halloween has a way of making everything a little more exciting. Costumes get dramatic, homes get a spooky makeover and even the most familiar things suddenly feel a little different. When it comes to food, there’s always an excuse to get creative.

There’s something about Halloween-inspired food that makes you want to look twice. A familiar dish gets a spooky shape, a few unexpected details turn up on the plate and suddenly, something you’ve had before feels completely new.

Indian flavours are perfect for a little reinvention. From comforting favourites and bold spices to rich textures and indulgent bites, there’s plenty to play with. While creating elaborate Halloween food looks easy enough online, actually making it can be a different story.

You save the recipe, watch the reel and gather all the ingredients, only to come across a long list of steps and wonder if your spooky creation will actually look anything like the one on your screen. By then, ordering something in starts sounding much easier.

But what if making Halloween-inspired food could be simple, hands-on and fun?

That’s exactly what Spooky Treats Corner, organised by the LG Life Genius Facebook Community, is all about. This Halloween-themed cooking experience brings together two spooky dishes with an Indian twist, prepared live using the LG Convertible Microwave Oven with Air Fry. A food content creator will take you through each recipe step by step, before you get the chance to recreate the dishes yourself.

Here’s where the LG Convertible Microwave Oven with Air Fry becomes part of the experience. Designed to offer the convenience of a microwave along with the versatility of an air fryer, the convertible oven makes it easier to explore different cooking styles in one appliance. With 60 Air Fry recipes, 431 Auto Cook menus and 40 Scan to Cook recipes, there’s plenty to experiment with, while the Charcoal Lighting Heater™, 360° Motorised Rotisserie and Wi-Fi connectivity powered by the ThinQ app add even more versatility to the cooking experience.

The experience is designed to bring a different take on Halloween into the kitchen, combining familiar Indian flavours with creative recipes and a hands-on cooking format. From learning something new to experimenting with the dishes yourself, the evening offers a more playful side of cooking, with plenty of room to get creative along the way.

Whether you’re someone who looks forward to Halloween every year, loves experimenting in the kitchen or simply wants to make the most of your weekend, consider this your sign. Spend your Saturday getting creative, trying something new and giving familiar Indian flavours a wickedly delicious twist. Come dressed for the occasion if you’d like and make an evening of it with friends.

Event details:

Date: 24 October 2026

Venue: Collative, Global Foyer, Saket

Want to be part of Spooky Treats Corner?

Join us for an evening of spooky flavours, creative recipes and hands-on cooking, with a little Halloween magic along the way.

Register Now to lock in your seat for the masterclass.