Spread Christmas cheer with delectable chocolate hampers

When it is Christmas, calories don't count. Spread an immense amount of Christmas cheer with delectable chocolate hampers. Who doesn’t love chocolates? Chocolate is one such confection without which Christmas is incomplete. With cakes and cookies, do make sure you send over or surprise your near and dear ones with mouth-melting chocolates. These hampers will make their Christmas merrier and joyful.

1. Christmas Gift Hamper with Plum Cake and Chocolate Truffles

This Christmas hamper contains one scrumptious plum cake and nine assorted chocolates. No these aren't those mere chocolates that you indulge in every year. They are soft, center filled and nutty chocolate truffles. This heavenly bliss is curated for all the chocoholics.

Price: Rs. 1300

Deal: Rs. 999

2. Christmas Gift Hamper especially for kids

This hamper contains a lovely handcrafted chocolate box, Santa Claus stuffed toy, Santa’s signature cap and a Christmas greeting card. The hamper is ideal for kids as it contains everything that a child loves. This Christmas you can liven up the spirit of young kids and adults by sending them your warm Christmas greetings.

Price: Rs. 801

Deal: Rs. 400

3. Chocolate Gift Pack

This gift pack is a basket of premium chocolates that every Indian loves. The basket comes with a complimentary Christmas tree and Santa’s cap. It includes a variety of chocolates for enjoying the sweetness amidst Christmas and New Year.

Price: Rs. 489

4. Christmas Gift Hamper

This gift hamper contains a scented candle, box of chocolates, Christmas card, cap, tree and decoration sets. Now you can make your loved ones special and adored by giving them this gift hamper. You can call this gift hamper a perfect basket of happiness and warm festive greetings.

Price: Rs. 800

Deal: Rs. 440

5. Santa's Secret Christmas Chocolates Pack

This chocolate pack will make children from happy to happier. It is filled with a range of chocolates, candies and all the delicious sweets with a surprise gift. It also has lip smacking lollipops and their all time favourite flavour. The exotic flavours and rich cocoa chocolates makes this Santa’s Secret Christmas Chocolate Pack special.

Price: Rs. 450

Deal: Rs. 384

HO! HO! HO! Excite your loved ones like never before. Send them these Christmas special chocolate gift hampers and let them feel loved and adored. Packed in a smart gift box and baskets, your near and dear ones will not hold their horses. Treat them with a memorable gift and delectable sweets.

