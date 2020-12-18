Step by step guide to bake the perfect cake like a PRO and celebrate Christmas in its glory

Cakes are an integral part of Christmas celebration. So, this Christmas bake your cake at home with this simple and easy step by step guide.

A delicious, mind-boggling and fluffy cake is an important part of Christmas. Without a Christmas cake, the grand festival is never complete. Generally, there are many options available for store-bought cakes, but nothing is more personal than making a delicious Christmas cake at home. For that, we need to know all the steps properly to bake the perfect cake like a pro!. So, here is a step-by-step guide to baking your desired Christmas cake.

Steps to bake your perfect Christmas cake:

These are the general ingredients needed for making a cake. For quantity follow the core recipe and your preference:

Flour

Baking powder

Baking soda

Salt

Sugar

Butter

Eggs

Milk

Step 1:

First, prepare your pan. You can either grease it with butter and then sprinkle some flour on it or line a parchment paper all around the pan to prevent the cake from sticking to it. For a golden appearance on the cake, take a shiny pan. And if your pan is dull or dark, then keep the temperature by 25 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step 2:

Take all the ingredients at room temperature like butter, eggs etc. This will help to blend them easily in the mixture.

Step 3:

Preheat the oven for at least 10 minutes. This will balance the baking process.

Step 4:

Instead of adding the dry ingredients one by one, mix all dry ones together like flour, baking powder and soda, salt etc. This will make the batter smooth.

Step 5:

For that light and fluffy texture, combine butter and sugar together in a separate place. First, use an electric mixer to blend the butter in a medium to high speed. Then mix sugar to it and beat it for 3 to 5 minutes at the same speed. Tiny bubbles will show up when sugar and butter will be mixed properly. You can also add the vanilla essence in this step if the recipe has it.

Step 6:

For eggs, use one egg at a time. Break one egg into the mixture and beat it well before adding another. And first, break the cake into separate small bowls so that you can take out the shell fragments.

Step 7:

For creating the final batter, alternate between dry and liquid ingredients. First, you can give some flour, then some liquid ingredients and then again alternate. Use low speed for mixing right after adding any ingredients. And always remember to start and end the mixing with flour and don’t overmix any liquid. Step 8: Now, spread the batter evenly in your pan with a spatula till the edge of it. And set the heat and timer according to the recipe for baking. Step 9: Check the cake in the oven after the minimum baking time in the recipe. But never open the oven frequently as the outdoor air can get into the oven. Step 10: When it’s done, take the cake out and insert a toothpick in it to check if it’s fully done. And then let it cool down for 10 minutes. For taking it out of the pan, run a knife around the cake and flip it, to place the top of it on a plate or a wire rack. Now, slowly lift the pan from the cake. Also Read: 5 Foods to avoid in winters to prevent illnesses and stay healthy

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×