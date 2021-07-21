The step by step guide to make the perfectly crispy Jalebis

Jalebi is one of the most popular sweets in the Indian cuisine and it is widely available in all over the India. The history of this dessert is traced back to the Arabic word zulabiya. Jalebi is made with some intricate patterns that makes it look even more delicious. Can you make the perfect jalebi at home? If not, then here we have given the entire step by step recipe of jalebi to make it easy for you to make the lip smacking sweet at home for your family and guests. Check the recipe below.

Ingredients:

Flour, hung curd, sugar, ghee, green cardamom powder, saffron, corn flour, baking soda, sunflower oil, water, rose essence.

The measurement of these ingredients can be decided as per your requirement.

Recipe of Jalebi:

1-Mix corn flour, flour, baking soda in a bowl together and then add ghee.

2-Then add hung curd and water to make a thick paste out of it. And keep it aside to ferment for 8 to 10 hours.

3-To make the sugar syrup, boil water in a pan on medium level and then add sugar to it and mix well until it completely gets dissolved.

4-Then heat oil in a pan to fry the jalebis. And put the jalebi mixture in a clean muslin cloth and make a small hole in the middle of it to let the batter come out.

5-Then make circles on oil with the batter and fry them until they become crispy.