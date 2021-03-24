Stew vs Soup: What’s the difference?

Both stew and soup are made with similar kinds of ingredients that include vegetables, meat, fish, etc. So how are they different? Read on to find out how these two are different from each other.

Both stew and soup are cosy, warm and comforting. They are a bowl of pure pleasure! Both the dishes are hearty, filling and satisfying. Both are liquid-based dishes that consist of a variety of ingredients, like meat, fish, starchy foods, vegetables, etc.

Since both contain more or less similar kinds of ingredients, differentiating between the two can be quite a task. So we have for you some ways in which stew and soup are different from each other to help easily distinguish between the two.

A stew is basically a combination of ingredients like meat, vegetables, fish, etc. that are cut into chunks and are stewed in just enough liquid required for cooking them. On the other hand, soup has a broth-like consistency and the ingredients are well-covered with liquid.

One of the main differences between stew and soup is that soup can be made within minutes, while stew takes a longer time to cook. The vegetables and meat pieces are cut into larger chunks as they have more time to cook as compared to the cooking time in soup.

Another major difference between the two is that in soup, the liquid is the main deliverer of the ingredients. The ingredients are completely submerged in the water or the broth. While stew is much thicker than soup and contains very little liquid.

Credits :Pexels

