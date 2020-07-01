Stock vs Broth: What is the difference between these two?

Stock and broth are the two most essential ingredients and secrets to great cooking. But what is the actual difference between them? When to use each of them for cooking? Find out below.

You must have noticed several chicken recipes where we have been told to add stock or broth in it. And mostly, people do know its usage also. Stock or broth are the two liquid forms that we get from boiling the meat. And it’s always better to use broth or stock instead of normal water while cooking to make it more flavourful.

But what is the difference between these two? And what are the rules to use them? Well, we found some studies on the usage of these two and how to be able to differentiate them from each other.

Differences between stock and broth:

What is stock?

Stock is a flavourful liquid that is obtained from simmering bones. Some aromatic veggies like onions, celery, carrots are also given in this preparation with some fresh herbs and black pepper. The main ingredient in stock is bones and the purpose of simmering is to extract the collagen out of it to break it into gelatin.

Gelatin is the prime feature of a good stock. If the stock becomes thick in form after cooling then it’s a good stock. It adds thickness to sauces and soups. Stock is just an ingredient to other dishes.

What is broth?

Broth, on the other hand, is a flavourful liquid which is obtained by simmering meat with veggies but no bones. It won’t be rich like stock and there will be no gelatin as well. Since broth doesn’t have bones, so there is no need to take out collagen. Hence, broth generally takes a shorter time than stock.

When to use them?

Using broth or stock totally depends on the recipe that you are following. If you are cooking any soup or noodle soup, then it’s better to go with broth for its liquid soupy consistency. But if you are preparing any sauce or want to give a thick consistency to your dish, adding stock would be the best option for you.

