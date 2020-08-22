Straight-Outta-90s: 8 Indian Candies That Will Hit You With A Wave Of Nostalgia

90s was the best era. Remember waiting at the Kirana store for buying the most colourful hardboiled candy for 50 paise? Let us take you down memory lane with these 8 nostalgic yet lip-smacking candies.

Do you have a sweet tooth and have a special corner for candies? Then you have landed on the right page. Most of us pop M&Ms, Hershey’s or Twizzlers when we crave candies. However, when it comes to the best candies during 90s, Indian candies are placed on the top.

Imagine it’s 90s, you are waiting at the Kirana shop wondering which colourful candy you should buy with your hard-earned 50 paisa on. You couldn’t wait to bite into the tooth-numbing sweetness of those soft-chewies.

1. Harnik's Phantom Cigarettes

Remember these red and white ciggy-lookalike sugary sticks and how we used to draw it from the bright red box, pretending to take a puff? This is one of the fondest memory any 90s kid would relate to.

2. Big Babool Bubble Gum

Remember this elastic-y bubble gum? This fruity bubble gum had Indian kids blowing a bigger bubble than their friend everywhere. Big Babool introduced it’s very own superhero- Boomer man, who had super elasticity as his superpower.

3. Kismi Bar

These desi elaichi and caramel chewy candies were extremely affordable that used to trigger an instant sugar-rush in you. Apart from the classic elaichi flavour, it also used to come in Rajbhog, Kulfi and Rosemilk flavour.

4. Rola-Cola

This candy needs no introduction. Packed with fizzy cola flavour, it helped us to sway away from our cola cravings when our parents would not allow us to drink actual Coca-Cola because we might fall sick.

5. Poppins

These hardboiled disk candies came in different hues and flavours from strawberry, guava, kaccha aam, orange and lychee. They were featured in Tinkle magazine where mascots would pop Poppins and solve mysteries.

6. Mango Bite

The hardboiled super sweet candies calmed our mango cravings all year round, even when it wasn’t a mango season. Enveloped in yellow and green wrappers, these candies tasted exactly like mangoes.

7. Pan Pasand

Back in those days, Paan or anything with a paan ingredient wasn’t a thing that children could savour. Then came this zingy red candy infused with the sweet paan flavour and then there was no turning back.

8. Swad

This hardboiled ayurveda-based candy is a sweet-sour digestive that is purely made out of robust herbal ingredients that has a perfect blend of flavour and taste. It was a perfect khatta-meetha combination for everyone back then.

