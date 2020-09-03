  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Stuck in a lunch rut? Try these 5 healthy recipes to satisfy the taste buds

With the new routine in swing, you probably have limited time to prepare your lunch. Here are 5 healthy recipes to make your lunch something to look forward to - no matter how busy you are!
26097 reads Mumbai
Food & Travel,healthy eating,healthy recipes,Quick recipesStuck in a lunch rut? Try these 5 healthy recipes to satisfy the taste buds
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When it comes to health, people seem to be more aware about healthy living like never before. Of late, people have become more proactive than ever. And one of the most important things to focus on when you are conscious about your health is food. Don’t worry, healthy food is not always dull and complex. There are a wide variety of foods that are supremely delicious and can easily be prepared. 

However, to set forth on this journey of living a healthy life has to begin with you turning your back on all junk-food cravings. But if you are new cooking or don’t have much time to cook a potluck lunch, we have you covered. Today, we are sharing with you some scrumptious go-to recipes that won't take a lot of time to prepare. 

Without further ado, here are 5 delicious recipes with minimum ingredients for a healthy lunch. 

1. Tomato Soup 

A healthy soul’s delight! Enjoy the goodness of fresh juicy tomatoes in this easy tomato soup recipe perfect for those trying to get rid of the extra kilos. 

2. Chickpea Salad 

If you’re watching your weight, this low-fat salad recipe is your perfect companion! Make a satisfying meal by creating a salad with healthy chickpeas and delicious veggies tossed in a variety of spices. 

3. Jowar and Vegetable Khichdi 

Rich in protein, fibre and iron, a bowl of this jowar medley is not only healthy but also a tasty option to include in your meal. 

4. Oats Idli 

Loaded in minerals, vitamins, fibre and antioxidants, you can never go wrong with oats. Try this feather-light, delightful recipe of oats idli that won’t take a lot of time to prepare. 

5. Whole Wheat Pasta 

For all the calorie-conscious people out there, here is a lip-smacking pasta recipe bathed in low calorie white sauce, mixed with fibre-rich veggies. 

ALSO READ: 6 Delicious oatmeal recipes to rev up your morning

Credits :youtube, getty

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement