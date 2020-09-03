Stuck in a lunch rut? Try these 5 healthy recipes to satisfy the taste buds

With the new routine in swing, you probably have limited time to prepare your lunch. Here are 5 healthy recipes to make your lunch something to look forward to - no matter how busy you are!

When it comes to health, people seem to be more aware about healthy living like never before. Of late, people have become more proactive than ever. And one of the most important things to focus on when you are conscious about your health is food. Don’t worry, healthy food is not always dull and complex. There are a wide variety of foods that are supremely delicious and can easily be prepared.

However, to set forth on this journey of living a healthy life has to begin with you turning your back on all junk-food cravings. But if you are new cooking or don’t have much time to cook a potluck lunch, we have you covered. Today, we are sharing with you some scrumptious go-to recipes that won't take a lot of time to prepare.

Without further ado, here are 5 delicious recipes with minimum ingredients for a healthy lunch.

1. Tomato Soup

A healthy soul’s delight! Enjoy the goodness of fresh juicy tomatoes in this easy tomato soup recipe perfect for those trying to get rid of the extra kilos.

2. Chickpea Salad

If you’re watching your weight, this low-fat salad recipe is your perfect companion! Make a satisfying meal by creating a salad with healthy chickpeas and delicious veggies tossed in a variety of spices.

3. Jowar and Vegetable Khichdi

Rich in protein, fibre and iron, a bowl of this jowar medley is not only healthy but also a tasty option to include in your meal.

4. Oats Idli

Loaded in minerals, vitamins, fibre and antioxidants, you can never go wrong with oats. Try this feather-light, delightful recipe of oats idli that won’t take a lot of time to prepare.

5. Whole Wheat Pasta

For all the calorie-conscious people out there, here is a lip-smacking pasta recipe bathed in low calorie white sauce, mixed with fibre-rich veggies.

