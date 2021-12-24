Stunning Christmas fairs and winter markets you must visit in your city

We can all agree that it’s the most wonderful time of the year with temperatures dropping and Christmas spirit in the air. It can be an enchanting time for families with kids, as you can watch your little ones meet Santa at the mall and even check out the decorations. It also presents the perfect ambiance for a dreamy date. If you’d like to spice up your celebrations by heading to a fair or winter market then we have got you covered.

Exciting Christmas workshops, Pondicherry

While Christmas fairs can be fun, so can X-mas workshops for adults. You can experience the best of these in Pondicherry as you can make perfumes, Christmas ornaments and even learn to bake Christmas goodies and mulled wine. So, head over here and make it a fun date with your beau.

Where: Sita Cultural Center

Select Citywalk Mall, Delhi

This mall is always decked up with Christmas trees and decorations in the spirit of Christmas festivities. The complete area is evocative of a winter wonderland. So join in with your kids and revel in the merriment, celebrations, shopping stalls and festive food. The twinkling lights and colorful baubles will make for some stunning pictures. They also have great music.

Where: Saket District Centre

Kolkata Christmas Festival, Kolkata

This time of year, there’s no better place than Park Street as you must witness Kolkata Christmas festival. They usually host a three-day carnival with popular restaurants putting up pop-up stalls, shopping kiosks, bakeries, and Christmas gift items. Hit Park Street around Christmas time to catch the annual Christmas fest that first began in 2011 and is carried out every year since.

Where: Park Street

Biggest Christmas Celebration, Gurugram

This fair puts an Indian spin on Christmas and it is hosted on the outskirts of Gurugram. Right from a DJ bash to a mud bath and unlimited organic food, this fair aims to please. With activities like ziplining, camel rides, tractor rides, mehndi art, head massage, pottery and Rajasthani culture performances, it seems ideal for couples and families. The event boasts of professional photography and videography along with great music set against splendid views of the Aravalli range.

Where: Madhavgarh Farms

So simply gather your pals and gear up to soak in the vibes of this festival!

