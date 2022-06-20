Stunning destinations to visit in North-Eastern India for a romantic getaway

Also known as the Jewel of India, the charm of north east is unique in its own way. With a beautiful backdrop of Khangchendzonga, gushing Brahmaputra River, surrounded by the high peaks and lush tea estates- all of which weave a perfect atmosphere to dive into a love haven with your partner. While all the North Eastern spots are breathtaking, here we narrowed down the most serene and untapped beauties that are righteous for the quixotic retreat.

Gangtok

Curled in the middle of the eastern Himalayas, bordered by two beautiful rivers and encircled in lush greenery- Gangtok is a perfect place for your romantic escape! This city offers awe-inspiring landscapes, a serene atmosphere, crystal clear waterfalls and lip-smacking local food- all of which are perfect to spend lovely moments with your partner while giving you varied reasons to visit again! Moreover, the city will give you an outstanding experience of thrilling activities and make your vacay a topic to talk about and remember for years. Witness the beauty of poplar birch, elm and oak trees by trekking on beautiful trails, explore scenic views at Tashi viewpoint and experience turquoise glacial water at Lake Tsomgo.

Pelling

Pelling, an untapped beauty in the area of Sikkim holds a variety of uncanny paradisy places that will add up to your romantic vibes. The place is extremely close to clouds and whenever you step out during dusk, a beautiful formation of clouds kissing the peaks will look surreal and dreamy. For a mesmerising vacay, don’t forget to visit Khecheopalri Lake, Changey Waterfall or Rabdentse Ruins when in Pelling.

Shillong

The abode of soft, fluffy clouds blended with untouched farms, mountains, and waterfalls- Shillong is beyond perfect to dive into the romantic retreat. Also known as the Scotland of the East, Shillong is plunged into the colonial charm and gives you a chance to explore milky waterfalls along with luxury accommodations. Umiam lake, Elephant Falls and Café Shillong are a must-visit whenever in Shillong.

Cherrapunji

Cherrapunji, a picturesque town in Meghalaya, is prominent by the name of the wettest place in India as this spot witness rains almost every other day. This misty abode of India welcomes love birds with its splendid forests, natural caves, and a thriving range of flora and fauna. Right from taking chilled refreshing dives into the waterfalls and streams to enjoying a campfire and experiencing adrenaline rushes- this paradise on earth will provide you with a dreamy vacation with its varied range of activities, rich traditional festivals and spectacular landscapes. Seven sister falls, mawsmai caves and Dawki are the most mesmerizing places to unfold a natural paradise with your partner.

