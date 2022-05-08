Mother’s day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. Well, there is no perfect way to thank the woman who loves us unconditionally but we can surely make this day special for her by spending some quality time on a memorable trip. It is said that the happiness that comes from vacationing with your loved ones is unmatchable, so why not mark this day by planning a special trip with your evergreen love-your mom! Bidding adios to the everyday chores, a lovely vacation on this day will assist your mother in revitalising the inner her while creating lasting memories.

Here are stunning Indian destinations you can take your mother for a lovely vacation:

Palampur, Himachal Pradesh

Palampur in Kangra Valley, Himachal Pradesh, is an amusing hill station that is still unexplored. Its beauty is pure and it is 35kms far from Dharamshala (a well-known hill station). With scenic landscapes and a calm environment, a trip to Palampur is a perfect way to escape from all the hustle and bustle of the city. You and your mother can soak yourself in the serene surroundings, tranquil lush greens and capture the most beautiful pictures and moments to save and share with others. Amid nature, this place offers varied experiences like paragliding, art galleries, trekking, and sightseeing tea plantations along with beautiful monasteries and temples to seek blessings. Some well-known places here include Tashi Jong Monastery, Norbulingka Institute to explore the Tibetan culture, and the Dhauladhar national park.

Kumarakom, Kerala

Kumarakom is a beautiful backwater destination in Kerala that gives you a calm and chill environment to relax with your loved ones. This tourist spot is a haven for nature enthusiasts as it gives a picture-perfect view of lakes, mountains and aquatics. You can go on a relaxing houseboat ride on a gorgeous Vembanad lake, explore the nature and birds in Kumarakom bird sanctuary or you can also give invigorating aromatherapy of Ayurveda to your mother at Maya spa. To make the moments more enjoyable, you can explore the colourful culture and vibrant traditions of Kerala with old-style Kathakali dances.

Landour, Uttarakhand

Landour which was earlier known as a cantonment town in British India is a perfect no-fuss and dazzling vacation destination to go with your mother. This town is a little small in size but it scores big when it comes to giving experiences. Get lost in the calm of age-old colonial charm and revive yourself in the peaceful surroundings this place has to offer. Right from historic churches to secluded local cafes, explore the serenity and the British-era charm everywhere in Landour.

Alibaug, Maharashtra

With calm beaches, forts, lush-green forests and varied activities- Alibaug is another coolest travel location that is a must-visit. People love this place for its adventurous and enriching experience. If you want to enjoy the water and adventurous sports, then mandwa beach, Nagaon beach and Alibag beach offer activities like parasailing, sea kayaking, jet skiing and banana boat rides that will definitely give you an adrenaline rush. You can also visit kolaba fort near alibag beach to witness a spectacular sunset. Alibaug is an impeccable destination for those who want an offbeat and peaceful vacation.

