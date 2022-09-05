Stunning Places to visit in Khajjiar for a rejuvenating trip

Referred to as the mini Switzerland of India, Khajjiar is an unspoilt and serene hill station nestled in the heart of Himachal Pradesh. Perched in the Chamba district, this beautiful place consists of a massive stretch of verdant pastures, vast deodar forest and the pretty landscapes of snow-covered Kailash which makes it a haven for all the nature and peace lovers out there. Right from the calm unruffled environment to adventurous air excitements- Khajjiar will make you stun with its beautiful escape. Here is a list of 4 places that you must add to your itinerary while on a trip to Khajjiar.

Khajjiar Lake

Surrounded by plush deodar trees, situated at a height of 1920 metres and green meadows all around, Khajjiar lake is the best place to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul amid nature. Paragliding, zorbing, and horse riding are the prominent activities that can be explored at this place. The beautiful views of Mount Kailash can also be witnessed from here.

Khajji Nag Temple

Built in the 12th century, the Khajji Nag temple is devoted to Naga (Lord of Serpents). The positive spiritual air you will find at this place is bliss to your soul. You can pray and meditate at this place for an outstanding experience. This religious spot is appealingly gorgeous, reflecting the structural design of Hindu-Mughal communities and intricate patterns that are carved from wood. The deities of Lord Shiva and Goddess Hidimba are found inside the temple along with the imagery depiction of Pandavas defeating the Kauravas in Mahabharat.

Kalatop Wildlife sanctuary

Kalatop Wildlife sanctuary is enriched with natural splendour and is a perfect place for those who love the combination of wildlife and nature. Himachal’s wide range of exotic flora and fauna can be seen over here. Leopard, bear, langur, jackal, and a plethora of birds including Black Headed Jay, Black Bird, and Eurasian Jay can be observed at this sanctuary. Wide streams, lush terrains, and beautiful landscapes will awe-struck you. You can also opt for paragliding to satiate your adrenaline rush.

Panchpula

The place has a beautiful backdrop enclosed with a stunning waterfall and lush greens that will add up to its exquisiteness. It is a quaint place where you can unravel the gorgeousness of five combinations of streams and that’s how it got its name. Trekking can also be done from Kalatop to Panchpula to gather an edge of adventure.

Do plan a trip to this beautiful spot and visit the aforementioned places for the finest experience.

