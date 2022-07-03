Stunning places you must visit in Khimsar

Khimsar is a tiny village that is situated in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan. The place is soaked up in history, art, and culture and you will witness beautiful golden sand dunes at this place where you can sit, relax and drench yourself in varied activities. Khimsar is prominent for its fair and Nagaur Festival, during which people from distant places come to trade cattle in bulk. This petite hamlet holds a tiny land but surely makes you unravel architectural splendor where you can dive deep into the prominent opulence and grandeur. Enjoy the sandy slopes and drench yourself in the traditional folk musical nights, dances, camel races, and bullock races in Khimsar. Here are 4 stunning must-visit places to visit when in Khimsar.

Khimsar fort

Located in the heart of the Thar Desert, the Khimsar fort belongs to the 16th century and depicts the thousand years old history right in front of you. You will be mesmerized by the architectural beauty, grandeur, and magnificence of this royal castle whose beauty is sheathed in its battle-scarred walls. The place offers 67 fully furnished rooms along with luxurious amenities and enthralling gardens. A glimpse of Rajasthani culture and traditions can also be witnessed in this area. Adventurous desert activities, Wildlife safaris, and historical sightseeing are the most prominent activities in this region.

Khimsar dunes village

Khimsar dunes village is situated on the outer edge of Khimsar city and is a perfect place to explore desert adventure, sports, and wildlife safaris. Around 15kms away from the main city, you can cover this journey through camel rides or jeeps. With beautiful eco-friendly huts, lakes, bonfires, music, and traditional dance and temples- this secluded area oozes a rustic allure.

Panchala Black Buck Reserve

If you are a wildlife enthusiast and nature lover, then this place should definitely be on your list as the place holds three varied types of antelope- Chinkara, the Blackbuck, and Blue Bull. The place also shelters demoiselle cranes which are brought from north Asia and southern Europe. A jeep safari trip can be explored over her to explore different and varied wildlife species. Since the place is not very famous, its beauty is untapped and you will discover naturally beautiful lush flora and medicinal plants at this place.

Nagaur fort

Nagaur fort is fabricated by Mughal rules Shahjahan and Akbar and is one of the oldest charms of this place. The striking architecture, the high walls and the big area it encloses adds up to its beauty. Besides its glorious monument, Nagaur fort holds a significant historical prominence since a large number of battles have been fought in this castle. Camel races are a famous thing to witness at this place.

Do visit these beautiful places when on a trip to Khimsar and soak yourself in the peaceful vintage vibes.

