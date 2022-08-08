Stunning places you must visit in Tawang for a reviving vacation

Nestled at an elevation of 10,000 feet and perched in the middle of the Himalayas, Tawang is a town in Arunachal Pradesh that is painted with captivating views and tranquil surroundings. Bestowed with dense forests, lush greenery, plush floras, waterfalls, lakes and the beauty of snow-capped mountains, this is one of the best offbeat places for a rejuvenating vacay in India. The scenic combination of its places will not only provide you with endless spell-binding views but also make your retreat filled with thrill and mental peace. Here we bring you a list of places you must visit while in Tawang.

Sela Pass

Comes under the list of the world’s highest mountain passes, Sela Pass is the road that links Tawang with Guwahati in Assam. Situated close to Sela Lake, the place provides spectacular views of the adjoining mountains in Arunachal Pradesh and therefore is a much-loved place by nature lovers and peace seekers. Make sure to plan your trip during the season of summer or spring for the best experience as a lot of roads get blocked during the winter season.

Tawang Monastery

Fabricated in the 17th century by Mera Lama Lodre Gyasto, Tawang Monastery holds the tag of India’s largest monastery and Asia’s second largest. With varied young monks, this is a perfect place to know everything about the Buddhist culture as the place shelters multiple manuscripts, books, and artefacts. In addition to this, the stunning views of the Tawang River add up to the beauty of this monastery, making it a perfect place to chip in peace and learning.

Thingbu Hot Spring

Head over to the Thingbu village if you want to dive deep into an exotic experience. Mago Chu river consists of beautiful and awesome hot springs that will take away all your stress and pain and soothe your soul with much-needed calm. It might take a little time to reach Thingbu from Tawang but the deep relaxation at this place is too great to skip.

Gorsam Chorten

Situated in a heavenly Zemithang village, the Gorsam Chorten is a quaint Buddhist temple that will revive the inner you like nothing else. The temple is surrounded by plush greenery and its striking white architecture is bliss to the eyes while its truly tranquil ambience is heaven to soul and mind. With a 186 feet base along with an elevation of 93 feet sky looming stupa, this is a must-visit place if you want to dive into the spiritual air.

Now that you are aware of the heavenly places of Tawang, do plan a trip there for solemn rest and relaxation.

