Stunning spots to explore in Ponmudi for an offbeat vacation

Whether you are a nature lover or adventure seeker, Ponmudi in Kerala is your one-stop for everything! With scenic landscapes, picturesque valleys and hilly roads, the beauty of this place is untapped and that is why it is known as the Kashmir of Kerala. Located in the Trivandrum district, this hill station is nestled amid alluring valleys and giant hills and a larger area of this town remains covered in mist, all of which makes it a heavenly place to escape from the city light's chaos and hassles. Enjoy the waterfalls, crystal clear rivers and gorgeous verdant forests backdrop by exploring the places in Ponmudi listed below.

Mankayam Falls

Located nearby Palode at a distance of 40km from Ponmudi, Mankayam Falls is the perfect gateway to dive into the milky cascades and rocky patches that are surrounded by green lush mountains. A river known as Chittar pours from the enormous hills of Chemunchi and makes its way through thick forestry crafting a watercourse known as Mankayam Falls. The clear and shining water gushing from an elevation of 500 metres will brace up your senses while rejuvenating the inner you.

Varayadumotta

Recognised as the highest peak in Ponmudi, Varayadumotta is nestled at an elevation of 1100 m. The place shelters multiple mountain goats named Nilgiri Tahr. Nilgiri Tahr is known as Varayaadu in the Malayalam linguistic and that’s how the name of this place originated. The unusual shape of this shape and altitude of this hill is what make it a must-visit. You can also explore a trek on the trails of this place if you want to satiate your adventure rushes.

Golden Valley

Quipped on the kallar river, Golden Valley is prominent for its sparkling water, lush floras and golden sand. You can en route to this valley by taking Kallar Bridge. This panoramic valley will seize you with its breathtaking beauty and once you are here don’t forget to take a dip in the clear streams gushed in this place.

Sri Krishna Swami Temple

Perched in Thodupuzha, this is a Hindu temple that is sited on the northern side of the Thodupuzhayar river. Chathubahu Sreekrishna is the main idol in the holy place. Besides Sreekrishna, Sastha, Ganpati, and Nagaraja are also worshipped at this temple. An annual festival is also celebrated at this temple during March or April that will enlighten your soul. The timings of the temple are 3:00 am to 12:00 pm or 5:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Ponmudi is a beautiful place to witness all the spiritual vibes, and to gather peace while captivating stunning landscapes. Do plan a trip to this place and let us know which place you like the most

