Discover 25 magical substitutes for Eggs

How often do you come across recipes (especially baking ones) that do not include Eggs in them? Yes, for the past few years, the recipes have stated condensed milk as a substitute for Eggs. But not everyone likes their taste and ends up feeling deflated.

Another primary reason to find Egg alternatives is for people who prefer a plant-based diet, are vegans and vegetarians, are pious, or are allergic to Eggs.

Worry not! We have not one but 25 magical substitutes for Eggs for you to take your pick. Let's start whisking.

Why are Eggs crucial, especially in baking?

Eggs serve multiple functions when it comes to cooking and baking. They elevate the flavor of a dish by adding to its structure, color, and consistency. Here are five crucial ways in which Eggs contribute to baking -

1. Binding - Eggs help to mix all the ingredients and bind them to offer food a solid structure and prevent it from falling apart.

2. Leavening - Eggs entice bags of air in foods, inflicting them to expand throughout the heating process. This, in turn, aids foods to rise and puff up, giving food like cakes, soufflés, and meringues the required volume and fluffy, airy texture.

3. Moisture - The Egg liquid gets absorbed into the ingredients of your recipe, thus retaining the moisture in the finished product.

4. Flavors - Eggs carry the flavors of alternative ingredients and uplift them during the heat to maintain the consistency of the food.

5. Texture (or appearance) - Eggs assist in improving the style and overall texture of your food. They also enhance the post-baking golden-brown appeal of the final product.

Why and when to consider substitutes for Eggs?

There are numerous reasons (personal, health, religious, environmental or ethical) why you might want to consider substitutes for Eggs in your diet - dietary preferences and allergies being the primary ones.

1. Vegan and Vegetarian diet

Some people follow a vegan and vegetarian diet and prefer not to eat dairy, meat, Eggs, and other animal byproducts.

Although it is debatable if you can incorporate Eggs in a vegetarian dish, (yet) the majority of people consider them as a non-vegetarian product. Therefore, refusing to eat whole Eggs and any food item with an Egg element in it.

2. Allergic reaction

Food allergies are terribly common all over the world. As a matter of fact, these affect about 8 percent of children and 6 percent of adults (and are continuously rising).

Eggs are one of the most common products to cause allergic reactions, especially in the US, only second to milk (or dairy products).

While most people allergic to Eggs become slightly tolerant with age and time, others never outgrow their allergies.

How many substitutes for Eggs are required instead of Eggs?

Your substitute for Eggs should be equal to the number (or volume) of Eggs you are replacing. Typically 1 Egg is approximately 1/4 cup, i.e., 4 tablespoons (12 teaspoons) or 2oz or 60g. You must restore the same amount in your recipe formula.

Here are a few examples that will help you understand this Math better -

1 Egg = 4 tablespoons (12 teaspoons) of sweetened condensed milk

1 Egg = 1/2 medium-sized mashed banana

1 Egg = 4 tablespoons (12 teaspoons) of silken tofu

1 Egg = 4 tablespoons (12 teaspoons) of applesauce

1 Egg = 4 tablespoons (12 teaspoons) of buttermilk

1 Egg = 4 tablespoons (12 teaspoons) of unflavored yogurt

1 Egg = 4 tablespoons (12 teaspoons) of flax seeds + 4 tablespoons of water

Most common substitutes for Eggs.

The above reasons are enough for people to look at substitutes for Eggs. So, we have for you a whooping 25 magical substitutes for Eggs - take your pick and enjoy all the Eggless dishes (finally!)

We will start with 12 common (and most popularly used) substitutes for Eggs first. They are -

1. Condensed milk

One of the most popular and traditional alternatives to Eggs is condensed milk.

The only thing to remember here is that condensed milk often contains some amount of sweetener in it. So while using it, make sure you adjust the overall sweetness in your batter (you may add a pinch of salt or some spice to balance the sweetness)

Quantity - Use 1/4 cup or 4 tablespoons of condensed milk to substitute 1 Egg

2. Mashed bananas

Vastly popular for dense and moist recipes like muffins, pancakes, brownies, quick loaves of bread, and waffles.

The only thing to remember here is that bananas will tend to leave a slight flavor of their own in your food.

Quantity - Use 1/4 - 1/2 cup mashed (or pureed) medium-sized bananas to replace 1 whole Egg.

3. Mashed avocado

Mashed avocados are the best alternative to mashed bananas.

These too are wonderful for dense and moist recipes like muffins, pancakes, brownies, quick loaves of bread, and waffles.

The only difference to remember here is that, unlike bananas, they will not leave any detectable flavor of their own in your food.

Quantity - Use 1/4 - 1/2 cup mashed (or pureed) avocados to replace 1 whole Egg.

4. Buttermilk

Are you willing to whip up one of the best batches of feathery muffins or cupcakes? Buttermilk is your best friend then!

Buttermilk tends to add and bind in the moisture in your batter, giving a puffy and airy muffin.

Quantity - Use 1/4 cup of buttermilk to substitute 1 Egg

5. Applesauce

Applesauce is available in two types in the market - unflavored, unsweetened and flavored, sweetened. The difference between the two is in terms of flavor and sugar content (you may have to adjust your sugar content or sweeteners in your batter or add a little bit of spice to balance the flavors if you choose flavored applesauce).

Quantity - Use 1/4 cup of plain (unsweetened) applesauce to substitute 1 Egg

6. Silken tofu

If your recipe already has baking soda mentioned in it, you can opt for silken tofu (pureed) to amp it up.

It is best for denser recipes like brownies.

Quantity - Use 1/4 cup of silken tofu (pureed) to substitute 1 Egg

7. Yogurt

Yogurt is one of the finest leavening agents that you can use as a substitute for Eggs in your baking.

It not only binds in moisture but also gives the batter a silky, smooth, and lush texture. You can use yogurt in cakes, muffins, cupcakes, etc.

Quantity - Use 1/4 cup of plain/unflavored yogurt to substitute 1 Egg

8. Flax seeds (or Chia seeds)

Soak flax seeds (or chia seeds) in mildly warm water for about 5-10 minutes until they become a paste-like consistency.

Both these seeds are high in fiber content and give a wonderful texture, nutty flavor, and color to the food. These again are best for dense and moist recipes like muffins, pancakes, quick loaves of bread, waffles, and brownies.

Quantity - Use 1 tablespoon of ground flax seeds or chia seed + 3 tablespoons of (mild) warm water

9. Baking soda + Vinegar

The combination of baking soda and vinegar gradually builds up its charm in a dish. Once you add in the mixture to your batter, within a couple of minutes, you will start seeing the reaction (a good one!)

This combination will generate bubbles in your batter, making it immensely lightweight and puffy once baked or cooked.

Quantity - Use 1 teaspoon of baking soda with 1 tablespoon of white vinegar (or apple cider vinegar) to substitute 1 Egg

10. Arrowroot

Blend arrowroot to form a powder. Mix this powder in your batter. It will work as starch and helps in leavening the batter.

You can also use arrowroot powder to replace cornstarch.

Quantity - Use 2 tablespoons of arrowroot (powder) with 3 tablespoons of mildly warm water to substitute 1 Egg

11. Nutty butter

Nutty butter works exceptionally well as a binding agent. Plus, it gives your batter an overall nutty (or grainy) and crunchy texture.

You can use any nutty butter - almond, peanut, or cashew butter. Also, if you do not want a crispy-chewy texture, go for a creamy variety of this butter.

It is best for cookies and pancakes.

Quantity - Use 3 tablespoons of nutty butter (of your choice) to substitute 1 Egg

12. Carbonated water

Carbonated water, in general terms, is soda. It also works well as a leavening agent giving a fluffy and airy result.

It is ideal for quick loaves of bread, cupcakes, and muffins.

Quantity - Use 3 tablespoons of nutty butter (of your choice) to substitute 1 Egg

Here are 13 more not-so-common (yet magical) substitutes for Eggs -

13. Aquafaba (whipped water extracted from canned (whipped water extracted from canned chickpeas

3 tablespoons = 1 Egg

14. Chickpea flour

1/4 cup

15. Carrot puree

1/4 cup

16. Pumpkin puree

1/4 cup

17. Dates or Raisins (soaked and pureed)

1/4 cup

18. Soy flour or protein powder

1 tablespoon flour + 2 or 3 tablespoons of mildly warm water

19. Soyabean oil

1/4 cup

20. Baking powder + vegetable oil

1/4 cup oil + 2 teaspoons of baking powder

21. Gelatin or agar-agar

1 tablespoon of powder + 1 tablespoon mildly cold water

22. Commercial Egg replacers

1.5 teaspoons powder + 2 or 3 tablespoons of water

23. Seltzer

1/4 cup

24. Mayonnaise

3 tablespoons

25. Sour cream

1 + 1/2 tablespoons

End notes

Eggs really do bring depth and fluffiness to your baked good. But there are times when you may run out of Eggs, or (worse) are allergic to them, or plainly do not like the smell and taste of them, or do not use animal byproducts.

You obviously can not miss out on all the dishes that require Eggs, right! So, in such scenarios, it is always better to be prepared with delicious and magical substitutes for Eggs - not one but a whooping 25!!

What is your favorite eggless recipe?

