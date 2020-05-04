From Sukha Achaar to Methia Keri: Check out THESE delicious recipes of Mango Pickle aka Aam Ka Achaar

There are so many different types of achaar one can make from mangoes. So, this summer season, try these mango pickles and make your food extra tasty.

Achaar or pickle is an age-old tradition that has been followed by our mothers and grandmothers. Achaar can uplift almost every Indian meal with its sweet, spicy and tangy taste. There is a large variety of Indian pickles to choose from. There is Amla pickle, Mirchi ka achaar, Tamarind pickle, onion pickle, Adrak ka achaar, Gajar ka achaar and so many others. Among all these, one of the most popular and a must-have is Aam ka achaar or mango pickle.



As per legends, the concept of mango pickle has been originated from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and it goes absolutely perfect with Parathas. Since it’s the peak time of mangoes many people might be interested in making different types of mango pickles. And that's why we have compiled some popular mango pickle recipes for our readers. Check out the recipes and make them at your home to enjoy the summer with the king of fruit- mango.

Popular Mango Pickle Recipes to try at home.



Raw Mango Pickle

This is made with raw (green) mangoes with different types of spices and herbs like kalonji, fenugreek, turmeric, etc. They all bring a distinct taste to the recipe.

Punjabi Raw Mango Pickle

The recipe of it is quite similar to that of normal raw mango pickle but with some other spices and seeds to bring a difference in taste. Check out the video to know more.

Gujarati Mango Pickle

This is popularly known as Chunda which is a Gujarati concept of making raw mango pickle. This mango Chunda complements amazingly with roti and thepla.

Methia Keri

This is another Gujarati style of mango pickle recipe which is made of raw mango with the freshly-mixed masala.

Aam Ka Sukha Achaar

This popular pickle preparation is what you will find in almost all the homes in North India. Its consistency is very dry and that's why it is called sukha achaar or dry mango pickle.

