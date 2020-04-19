  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Summer Drink: HERE’s why Sattu Sharbat should be consumed to beat the heat during summer

The scorching heat of the summer, we tend to get less energetic and more tired. This often leads to extreme fatigue and exhaustion. So, sattu sharbat is a great summer drink to bring back that energy on track again. Read on to know.
8543 reads Mumbai
Summer Drink: HERE’s why Sattu Sharbat should be consumed to beat the heat during summerSummer Drink: HERE’s why Sattu Sharbat should be consumed to beat the heat during summer
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sattu Sharbat is the most popular drink of India during summer which is also a great source of protein. Made with roasted Bengal gram, it’s mostly served as sharbat. But it is often used for eating along with curry as well. Sattu sharbat has an instant-cooling effect for which it is mostly consumed during the summertime. You can make sattu by combining wheat, barley and sorghum together. But it’s also available in the market which can also be used for making the sharbat. 

 

Sattu is also used for making Parathas and Upma etc. in Bihar and Jharkhand, it is used t prepare Litti. But, if you are looking for a protein-rich drink for summer, then sattu is a great option for you. It comes with several health benefits, the prime of which is it gives you ample of energy. And due to the scorching heat of the summer, we tend to lose our energy quickly. So, in this case, Sattu Sharbat can save you.

 

Sattu Sharbat Health Benefits: Why you should drink it during the summer season?

 

1- Sattu Sharbat gives you an instant-cooling effect along with hydration. So, it can save you from the fatigue due to the exhausting heat of the summer by making you highly energetic.

 

2- As it provides us with the cooling effect, so this drink is good for the prevention of heatstroke.

 

3- Sattu is rich in vitamins, minerals and proteins. It can restore the lost nutrients in a pregnant or menstruating woman.

 

4- It even has a check on our sugar levels. And salty sattu sharbat is good for diabetics.

 

5- Sattu is rich in dietary fibre which aids in improving the digestion process. It’s also an easy remedy for curing constipation.

 

6- The fibre in the drink makes it highly filling. So, you get the feeling of satiety which can suppress your hunger pangs.

 

7- It comes with hydrating properties that give you glowing skin from within. It also protects the skin tissues from getting damaged. 

 

Recipe of Sattu Sharbat

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :NDTV Food, Youtube

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement