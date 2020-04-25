Summer Drink: Shilpa Shetty shares her recipe of healthy and cooling sattu drink

Prepare this hydrating and cooling sattu drink this summer season instead of drinking unhealthy packaged juices.

Summer is upon us and in this sweltering hot weather, one can the beat and heat by hydrating themselves with summer cooling drinks. Instead of drinking packaged juices and aerated beverages that are full of unhealthy preservatives and sugar, you can prepare an all-natural, easy and quick summer cooler known as Sattu drink. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the fittest actresses right now, took to her YouTube channel to share the recipe of this drink. For the unversed, Sattu is a roasted and grounded chickpea and there are several health benefits of it. The cooling properties of it keep our body hydrated for a good time.

If you are thinking about whether this drink is good for diabetics, then yes, it is healthy for them as it has a low glycemic index. In the video, the actress said that this age-old potent drink is high in fiber, iron, magnesium, and protein and is recommended for those who are always on the go, working out, and have weight loss issues. For the unversed, Sattu Sharbat originated in Bihar and is quite popular in other states such as Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh as well. Aside from this drink, the powder is also used in other dishes like Litti Chokha, Laddoos and Parathas among others.

Sattu Drink: Check out the recipe right below:

Ingredients:

3 tbsp – Sattu (baby chickpea roasted and grounded)

1/2 tsp – Amchur powder (raw mango)

1/2 tsp – Jeera aka Cumin powder

2 or 3 – Chopped mint aka Pudina leaves

Few strands of coriander aka Kothmir leaves chopped

Pink salt as per taste

1/2 – Lemon juice

1 glass – Water

Ice as required

A pinch of Coconut sugar (optional)

1/2 – Green chilli chopped and deseeded

Method:

Add all the ingredients in a mixer blender and blend it together for a few minutes. Pour the drink in a glass and serve.

Health benefits of this sattu drink:

Has cooling properties: It will keep your body temperature down.

Good for women: The drink is great for women during pregnancy and menstruation as it replenishes lost nutrients.

Improves digestion: Are you suffering indigestion and constipation then you should include this drink.

Great source of plant-based protein: Are you looking for muscle gain and want to lose weight then this drink should help you.

Hydrates skin: If you want to restore your naturally glowing skin then you know what to drink daily.

Energy booster: This drink will keep you energetic throughout the day.

Check out Shilpa Shetty's video right here:

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Youtube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×