Summer Drinks: Check out the recipes of refreshing coolers by chefs
Summer is here and there are no doubts we perspire heavily during this weather. With sweating, we lose a lot of water and that's why we should keep hydrating ourselves. We cannot stress more on how important hydration. Did you know up to 60% of the human adult body is water? Water is the best way to quench the thirst, however, we keep craving for lemonades and refreshing fruit juices. Instead of drinking colas, aerated and packaged drinks, make sure to go for healthy and natural juices.
I have to say that nothing can amp up our summer mood than sipping on a brightly colored, fruity drink. Don't you agree? We asked a few chefs to share their summer cooler recipes so that you can enjoy them on any hot summer day. Check out the recipes, pick your favorite one and whip up a pitcher or two for you and your family members.
1. JEERA KHEERA LEMONADE
Recipe by Souvik Gupta, Culinary Head at Loft Café
Ingredients:
Cucumber Puree/syrup – 10 grams
Lemonade Masala– 1 tablespoon
Sprite- 150 ml
Ice Cubes
Garnish:
Mint leaves
Lemon wedges
Method:
Add fresh cucumber puree or syrup in a glass
Add in a dash of Lemonade masala/ chat masala
Mix these well
Fill in the glass with ice cubes and add in a sprite
Give the drink a stir and garnish with lemon wedges and mint leaves
Best served when cold
2. KAFFIRANO
Recipe by Souvik Gupta, Culinary Head at Loft Café
Ingredients;
Vanilla Syrup 15 ml
Orange Juice 50 ml
Triple Sec 7.5 ml
Soda 60 ml
Ice cube 3-4
Basil Leaves 4-5
Method:
Add Orange juice, triple sec and vanilla syrup to a mocktail shaker and shake it well.
Once its well-blended, pour the drink to a mocktail glass and add some soda and ice cubes
Add thin slices of oranges into the drink
Wash the basil leaves and mix it in the drink. Additionally, garnish with some more basil leave on top. Serve Chilled.
3. GOOD MORNING KISSES WITH MANGO AND ALOE VERA JUICE
By Taftoon Bar & Kitchen: Head Chef: Milan Gupta
Ingredients
Fresh mango pulp 1 cup
Mint 5 -6 leaves
Aloe Vera pulp 2 tablespoons
Lime juice 1/2 lime
Honey 1 tablespoon
Coldwater 4 Cups
Sabja 1 tablespoon soaks in 3 spoons of water
Method:
Mix everything in a blender
And pour in a glasses
Add soaked and bloomed sabja on top of the drink
Garnish with mint leaves and a lime wedge
4. BANANA AND STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE
By Chef Abhishek Kulshreshtha, Sous Chef at Atmantan Wellness Centre
Ingredients:
200ml Water
½ cup of fresh Strawberry
½ medium Banana
1 tsp Chia seeds or Linseeds
Process
Roughly dice the Strawberries and Banana
Add it 1 tsp of Chia seed or Lin seeds
Add ½ cup of ice to retain the taste and colour of the fruits
Add infused water to the mixture
Blend the mixture in a smooth consistency
Serve it fresh in your serving glass with a sprig of mint and edible flowers
Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.