Summer Drinks: Check out the recipes of refreshing coolers by chefs

Summer Drinks: Today we have compiled a few recipes of refreshing coolers for our readers. Check out the ingredients and method list right here.

Summer is here and there are no doubts we perspire heavily during this weather. With sweating, we lose a lot of water and that's why we should keep hydrating ourselves. We cannot stress more on how important hydration. Did you know up to 60% of the human adult body is water? Water is the best way to quench the thirst, however, we keep craving for lemonades and refreshing fruit juices. Instead of drinking colas, aerated and packaged drinks, make sure to go for healthy and natural juices.

I have to say that nothing can amp up our summer mood than sipping on a brightly colored, fruity drink. Don't you agree? We asked a few chefs to share their summer cooler recipes so that you can enjoy them on any hot summer day. Check out the recipes, pick your favorite one and whip up a pitcher or two for you and your family members.

1. JEERA KHEERA LEMONADE

Recipe by Souvik Gupta, Culinary Head at Loft Café

Ingredients:

Cucumber Puree/syrup – 10 grams

Lemonade Masala– 1 tablespoon

Sprite- 150 ml

Ice Cubes

Garnish:

Mint leaves

Lemon wedges

Method:

Add fresh cucumber puree or syrup in a glass

Add in a dash of Lemonade masala/ chat masala

Mix these well

Fill in the glass with ice cubes and add in a sprite

Give the drink a stir and garnish with lemon wedges and mint leaves

Best served when cold

2. KAFFIRANO

Recipe by Souvik Gupta, Culinary Head at Loft Café

Ingredients;

Vanilla Syrup 15 ml

Orange Juice 50 ml

Triple Sec 7.5 ml

Soda 60 ml

Ice cube 3-4

Basil Leaves 4-5

Method:

Add Orange juice, triple sec and vanilla syrup to a mocktail shaker and shake it well.

Once its well-blended, pour the drink to a mocktail glass and add some soda and ice cubes

Add thin slices of oranges into the drink

Wash the basil leaves and mix it in the drink. Additionally, garnish with some more basil leave on top. Serve Chilled.

3. GOOD MORNING KISSES WITH MANGO AND ALOE VERA JUICE

By Taftoon Bar & Kitchen: Head Chef: Milan Gupta

Ingredients

Fresh mango pulp 1 cup

Mint 5 -6 leaves

Aloe Vera pulp 2 tablespoons

Lime juice 1/2 lime

Honey 1 tablespoon

Coldwater 4 Cups

Sabja 1 tablespoon soaks in 3 spoons of water

Method:

Mix everything in a blender

And pour in a glasses

Add soaked and bloomed sabja on top of the drink

Garnish with mint leaves and a lime wedge

4. BANANA AND STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

By Chef Abhishek Kulshreshtha, Sous Chef at Atmantan Wellness Centre

Ingredients:

200ml Water

½ cup of fresh Strawberry

½ medium Banana

1 tsp Chia seeds or Linseeds

Process

Roughly dice the Strawberries and Banana

Add it 1 tsp of Chia seed or Lin seeds

Add ½ cup of ice to retain the taste and colour of the fruits

Add infused water to the mixture

Blend the mixture in a smooth consistency

Serve it fresh in your serving glass with a sprig of mint and edible flowers

