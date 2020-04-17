Summer Recipes: 7 Types of Raita to have a cooling effect and better digestion

Check out some of the best and yummiest raita recipes that you can prepare in a jiffy during summers.

Raita, which is a yogurt-based accompaniment is one of the common side dishes in Indian cuisine and without it, our meals feel incomplete. Usually, spicy dishes are accompanied by raita to balance flavours and to give cooling effect after having masaledar foods. You will find a bowl of raita with several preparations such as Biryani, Thalis, Kebabs and Parathas among others. Some people love them so much that it is a daily must-have. They would have it almost every day with their lunch or dinner meal.

Raita, which almost resembles the popular Greek dish tzatziki, is made of thick yogurt and a variety of vegetables, fruits, and spices. The best part of it is that raita is one of the easiest dishes you can whip up and has several health benefits as well. There are several varieties, however, one of the common raita recipes is the one with grated cucumber, onion, tomatoes, salt, chaat powder, jeera powder and red chilli powder. Speaking of other variations, many make raitas with fruits such as pomegranate, pineapple, apple, mangoes and papaya while many add flavourful boondis. There are also veggie-based ones.

Bottle gourd and eggplant raitas are some examples. You will also find refreshing herbs like mint, coriander and holy basil in this dish. Speaking of the spices which are added, the commonly used ones are red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, black pepper, chaat masala and black salt among others. In some, raita dishes, you will find tadka of whole spices as a finishing step.

Check out 7 recipes of raitas right here:

1. Kheera Raita Kumauni Style

2. Boondi Raita

3. Fruit Raita

4. Bottle Gourd Raita

5. Tadke wala Raita

6. Aloo Raita

7. Baigan Raita

So, enjoy these recipes of varied raitas and keep cool on during the hot summer season. You can have them during meals to balance the platter or use it as a dip for pakodas and tikkis, among others.

