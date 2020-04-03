Summer Recipes: Check out THESE refreshing sabja seeds based recipes

Summer Recipes: Check out some of the yummy and refreshing sabja aka basil seeds based recipes right here.

Summer is upon us and we all are craving something refreshing. And that's why we have compiled sabja seeds based recipes which are not only tasty but will also soothe you in this scorching heat. For the unversed, sabja seeds are known as Basil seeds in English. Many confuse these seeds with chia seeds. They look similar and that's why many get confused. They are also known as Tukmaria seeds.

Basil seeds have been widely used in Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine. As per reports, these seeds are a good source of minerals, fiber, iron, and magnesium among others. They are also rich in plant compounds. Health enthusiasts must be aware of how important is Omega-3 and sabja seeds are one of the good sources of it. One can add these seeds in smoothies, milkshakes, soups, salad dressings, yogurt, pudding, oatmeal, bread and muffins among others.

Check out the Sabja seeds recipes by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Food Private Limited.

1. STRAWBERRY SABJA DELIGHT

Ingredients:

Sabja Seeds 3 tbsp (Soaked Overnight)

Strawberries 200 grams

Greek Yoghurt (thick and fresh) 1/2 cup

Milk/Almond Milk - 2 cups

Vanilla extract - 1 tsp

Honey - as per taste

Method:

1) Whisk the milk and Greek yoghurt together to make a smooth paste.

2) Mix vanilla extract and honey along with soaked Sabja seeds to the milk and yoghurt mixture.

3) Chop the strawberries finely and drizzle some honey. Keep it aside for 3 to 5 mins.

4) To serve, take a glass, put the chopped strawberries at the base. Then pour in the yoghurt and sabja mixture.

5) Garnish it with fresh strawberries and soaked sabja seeds.

6) Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and then serve it chilled.

2. VEGAN THANDAI

Ingredients:

1 tbsp Sabja seeds (soaked overnight)

1 tsp. Muskmelon seeds (soaked overnight)

8 Almonds (soaked overnight and peeled)

2 glasses of Almond Milk / Soya Milk

1 pinch Black pepper powder

1 tsp. Poppy seeds

1 tbsp Fennel seeds

½ tsp. nutmeg powder

½ tsp Cardamom Powder

2 tbsp. Sugar or Artificial Sweetener

Method:

1) Grind muskmelon seeds, poppy seeds and soaked almond together to make a fine paste.

2) Grind the fennel seeds, to a fine powder and add cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and black pepper powder to it.

3) Mix milk and sugar.

4) Add melon seeds, poppy seeds and almond paste in the milk.

5) Add the mixture of cardamom powder, nutmeg powder, black pepper powder and fennel powder, to the milk.

6) Add soaked sabja seeds.

7) Keep it to chill for approximately 1 hour before serving.

3. VITA KHEER

Ingredients:

150 grams of Cauliflower Florets

1 tbsp Sabja Seeds (soaked overnight)

500 ml milk

1 tbsp roasted semolina

1/4 tsp nutmeg powder

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

1/4 cup honey

Method:

1) Cook the cauliflower florets in boiling water till its fork-tender.

2) Drain the extra water from the florets and mash it finely.

3) Boil milk and slowly add the cauliflower mash to it. Blend it to make a homogeneous mixture.

4) Add the roasted semolina and cook it until it gets the consistency of kheer.

5) Take it off the heat once the required consistency is reached.

6) Add nutmeg powder, cardamom powder and honey to the kheer.

7) Leave it to cool down and after cooling add soaked sabja seeds to it.

8) Serve it chilled.



